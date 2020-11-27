Cal and Stanford bring identical 0-2 records to an empty Memorial Stadium for what shapes up as a unique Big Game. And that's hard to do after 122 previous editions.

The game is big for both teams because the Pac-12 Conference has ruled that a team must have at least a .500 record in conference games to be eligible for bowl play.

That means the loser of this game must win its final three games to be considered for the postseason.

Cal's remaining schedule begins next Saturday at home against Oregon, followed by a Dec. 12 trip to Washington State. The Bears' final regular-season game on Dec. 19 has yet to be determined.

Teams are beginning to warm. Cal running back Christopher Brown Jr., who missed the Oregon State game last week with an undisclosed injury, was on the field early but it's unclear whether he will play or was just testing out his body. Will update as soon as we have something definitive.

About 35 minutes before kickoff and Brown is dressed. But while others are doing the usual pre-game stuff, he was talking with one of Cal's trainers and riding a stationary bike. Playing status still seems iffy.

For your pregame viewing, we offer this video interview from former Cal quarterback Mike Pawlawski with current Bears QB Chase Garbers.

Back soon with personnel updates, then our in-game thread that will keep you up-to--date on what's happening on the field.

*** Personnel update: O-linemen Jake Curhan, Valentino Daltoso and Will Craig are out (COVID-19 protocol). Also out are OLB Braxten Croteau, NG Stanley McKenzie and TE Collin Moore. But center Mike Saffell is warming up and expected to play. RB Christopher Brown Jr. has warmed up - we'll see how much be plays.

*** A few adventurous fans have made their way up Tightwad Hill despite announcements it would be closed off for Big Game Viewing:

Coin toss: Stanford won the toss and deferred. Cal will receive the opening kickoff at the south end of the stadium,

First play: Marcel Dancy starts at RB and goes 23 yards to the Cal 48.

10:32 1st Q: Cal completed 75-yard, eight-play drive with a 7-yard TD pass from Chase Garbers to Kekoa Crawford. Garbers rolled right and found Crawford, who made a sliding catch in the end zone. Big contributions from Dancy and Damien Moore on the drive. Moore had a 10-yard reception and a 16-yard run. Dancy had runs of 23 and 6 yards. Garbers converted a third-and-3 play with a 6-yard completion to TE Gavin Reinwald. Possibly Cal's most impressive drive of the season. Cal 7, Stanford 0.

*** Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks about the Bears' special team breakdowns at Oregon State last week: