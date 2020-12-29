Pac-12 Football Picks: Only Two Entries into the Bowl Season - Can We Peg Them Correctly?

Slim pickings: Colorado and Oregon will carry the Pac-12 banner this bowl season

The Pac-12 is sending just two teams to the postseason. Neither of them got a sniff from the College Football Playoff selection team and neither of them is favored to win.

It’s a strange ending to the season for the conference, but it’s been far beyond a strange year.

While Colorado is set to face Texas on Tuesday in the Alamo Bowl and Oregon takes on Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, all other Pac-12 teams are spectators this postseason.

USC, Utah, Stanford, Washington and Arizona State all opted out of the bowl picture for reasons related to COVID-19. Cal, at 1-3, didn’t meet the Pac-12’s modest qualification bar of posting a .500 record.

All picks against the spread

Lines taken from vegasinsider.com

Last week: Jake 3-1, Jeff 3-1

Season: Jake 14-16, Jeff 13-17

Tuesday

ALAMO BOWL

at San Antonio, TX

Texas (minus-8.5) vs. Colorado (6 p.m., ESPN)

Jake: The spread has dropped from 11.5 points, probably because several Texas players may be absent. Smart money seems to be on the Buffs. Pick: Colorado

Jeff: Texas reportedly will be without as many as eight starters. But the difference in talent level will show here. Colorado has been a surprise in the Pac-12, but didn’t have to play USC, Oregon, Arizona State, Washington or Cal. Pick: Texas

Saturday

FIESTA BOWL

at Glendale, AZ

Oregon (plus-5.5) vs. Iowa State (1 p.m., ESPN)

Jake: I have not been impressed with Oregon all season. Iowa State has not been much better, but it will look good against Ducks’ defense. Pick: Iowa State

Jeff: It’s tempting to take the Ducks and the points but the Cyclones are enjoying a special season. Sophomore running back Breece Hall leads all Power 5 backs with 1,436 rushing yards and has scored 19 touchdowns. Pick: Iowa State

COVER PHOTO OF IOWA STATE'S BREECE HALL BY TIM HEITMAN, USA TODAY

