How good is the 2020 Cal football recruiting class?

Coach Justin Wilcox is taking the long view, which is to say he likes his 25-player class but is reluctant to give it a grade. That’s because this is the start of things, not the end.

“Ranking a recruiting class is tough — they still have to grow and develop. It’s just the beginning. In terms of ranking them, I’ll leave that up to the experts.”

Both Rivals and 247Sports rate the Bears' recruiting class as the fifth-best in the Pac-12

(Click here for video and story about WR Jordan Duncan's status.)

Cal signed five wide receivers and five defensive backs. The Bears landed two quarterbacks and two wide receivers and for size on its defensive line, bringing in two 300-pounders. In the video above, Wilcox talks about 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman Everett Johnson of Turlock.

Wilcox talks in the video below about quarterbacks Jaden Casey and Zach Johnson.

The headliner is consensus four-star tight end DJ Rogers, a 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from East Catholic High in Sammamish, Wash. Rated as the No. 7 tight end in the country by 247Sports, Rogers was pursued by every Pac-12 program except Stanford and Washington, along with Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame, among many others.

“DJ’s a talented kid. He’s big and athletic. He’s got a lot of tools. Fits the profile of that position,” Wilcox said. “He still has a lot to learn. But we’re excited to get him.”

Wilcox describes the talents of running backs Damien Moore and Chris Street in the video below.

As always, the competition in recruiting doesn’t end until letters of intent are signed. The Bears had to hold off rival schools chasing at least three of their commitments: outside linebacker Muelu Iosefa, wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter and Rogers.

(Click here for stories along the reruiting trail.)

Asked his approach to closing the deal, Wilcox said, “It’s just continuing to talk to them, be consistent, not reaching. It’s very competitive.”

Iosefa actually made a campus visit to USC last weekend before confirming his six-month-old commitment to the Bears.

“He’s got really good tangibles . . . good size (6-3, 220 pounds) and he’s going to get bigger even than he is. He’s already tall and strong,” Wilcox said. “You watch his athletic ability. He can run and hit and tackle. He loves football. He is a talented kid.”

RIVALS TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Clemson; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. LSU; 5. Georgia: Pac-12: 11. Oregon; 13. Washington; 24. Stanford; 28. UCLA; 30. Cal; 34. Colorado; 40. Arizona State; 41. Oregon State; 49. Washington State; 60. Utah; 70. Arizona; 74. USC.

247SPORTS TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Ohio State; 4. Georgia; 5. LSU; Pac-12: 14. Washington; 16. Oregon; 22. Stanford; 28. UCLA; 33. Cal; 34. Colorado; 35. Arizona State; 47. Oregon State; 50. Utah; 61. Washington State; 69. Arizona; 78. USC.

2020 CAL FOOTBALL SIGNEES

OL Ender Aguilar (6-5, 250) Anaheim, CA

OLB Andy Alfieri (6-2, 200) Portland, OR

WR Justin Baker (5-10, 175) Burien, CA

CB Dejuan Butler-x (5-11, 163) Antioch CA

QB Jaden Casey-x (6-1, 185) Calabasas, CA

TE/WR Tommy Christakos (6-4, 215) Scottsdale, AZ

DT Ricky Correia (6-4, 330) Fresno, CA

CB Collin Gamble (5-10, 185) Argyle, TX

WR Jeremiah Hunter (6-2, 177) Fresno, CA

OLB Muelu Iosefa-x (6-3, 220) Mililani, HI

OT Everett Johnson-x (6-8, 315) Turlock, CA

QB Zach Johnson (6-1, 185) Newhall, CA

WR Aidan Lee (6-2, 205) Mesa, AZ

WR Mason Mangum-x (6-0, 175) Austin, TX

DT Stanley McKenzie (6-2, 275) Honolulu, HI

CB Tyson McWilliams (6-3, 175) San Diego, CA

RB Damien Moore (5-10, 185) La Puente, CA

TE Jake Muller (6-5, 220) Mission Viejo, CA

DB Trey Paster-x (6-3, 190) Merced, CA

OL/DT Jaedon Roberts-x (6-3, 280) Avon, CT

TE D’Andre Rogers (6-4, 230) Sammamish, WA

P Jamieson Sheahan-x (6-0, 180) Melbourne, Australia

DE Ethan Saunders (6-3, 275) Perris, CA

RB Chris Street (5-9, 195) San Juan Capistrano, CA

CB Isaiah Young-x (5-10, 160) Corona, CA

x-indicates will enroll mid-year and be available for 2020 spring practice