CalMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Justin Wilcox Likes His 2020 Class, Will Let Others Hand Out Grades

Jeff Faraudo

How good is the 2020 Cal football recruiting class?

Coach Justin Wilcox is taking the long view, which is to say he likes his 25-player class but is reluctant to give it a grade. That’s because this is the start of things, not the end.

“Ranking a recruiting class is tough — they still have to grow and develop. It’s just the beginning. In terms of ranking them, I’ll leave that up to the experts.”

Both Rivals and 247Sports rate the Bears' recruiting class as the fifth-best in the Pac-12

(Click here for video and story about WR Jordan Duncan's status.)

Cal signed five wide receivers and five defensive backs. The Bears landed two quarterbacks and two wide receivers and for size on its defensive line, bringing in two 300-pounders. In the video above, Wilcox talks about 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman Everett Johnson of Turlock.

Wilcox talks in the video below about quarterbacks Jaden Casey and Zach Johnson.

The headliner is consensus four-star tight end DJ Rogers, a 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from East Catholic High in Sammamish, Wash. Rated as the No. 7 tight end in the country by 247Sports, Rogers was pursued by every Pac-12 program except Stanford and Washington, along with Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame, among many others.

“DJ’s a talented kid. He’s big and athletic. He’s got a lot of tools. Fits the profile of that position,” Wilcox said. “He still has a lot to learn. But we’re excited to get him.”

Wilcox describes the talents of running backs Damien Moore and Chris Street in the video below.

As always, the competition in recruiting doesn’t end until letters of intent are signed. The Bears had to hold off rival schools chasing at least three of their commitments: outside linebacker Muelu Iosefa, wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter and Rogers.

(Click here for stories along the reruiting trail.)

Asked his approach to closing the deal, Wilcox said, “It’s just continuing to talk to them, be consistent, not reaching. It’s very competitive.”

Iosefa actually made a campus visit to USC last weekend before confirming his six-month-old commitment to the Bears.

“He’s got really good tangibles . . . good size (6-3, 220 pounds) and he’s going to get bigger even than he is. He’s already tall and strong,” Wilcox said. “You watch his athletic ability. He can run and hit and tackle. He loves football. He is a talented kid.”

RIVALS TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Clemson; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. LSU; 5. Georgia: Pac-12: 11. Oregon; 13. Washington; 24. Stanford; 28. UCLA; 30. Cal; 34. Colorado; 40. Arizona State; 41. Oregon State; 49. Washington State; 60. Utah; 70. Arizona; 74. USC.

247SPORTS TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Ohio State; 4. Georgia; 5. LSU; Pac-12: 14. Washington; 16. Oregon; 22. Stanford; 28. UCLA; 33. Cal; 34. Colorado; 35. Arizona State; 47. Oregon State; 50. Utah; 61. Washington State; 69. Arizona; 78. USC.

2020 CAL FOOTBALL SIGNEES

OL Ender Aguilar (6-5, 250) Anaheim, CA

OLB Andy Alfieri (6-2, 200) Portland, OR

WR Justin Baker (5-10, 175) Burien, CA

CB Dejuan Butler-x (5-11, 163) Antioch CA

QB Jaden Casey-x (6-1, 185) Calabasas, CA

TE/WR Tommy Christakos (6-4, 215) Scottsdale, AZ

DT Ricky Correia (6-4, 330) Fresno, CA

CB Collin Gamble (5-10, 185) Argyle, TX

WR Jeremiah Hunter (6-2, 177) Fresno, CA

OLB Muelu Iosefa-x (6-3, 220) Mililani, HI

OT Everett Johnson-x (6-8, 315) Turlock, CA

QB Zach Johnson (6-1, 185) Newhall, CA

WR Aidan Lee (6-2, 205) Mesa, AZ

WR Mason Mangum-x (6-0, 175) Austin, TX

DT Stanley McKenzie (6-2, 275) Honolulu, HI

CB Tyson McWilliams (6-3, 175) San Diego, CA

RB Damien Moore (5-10, 185) La Puente, CA

TE Jake Muller (6-5, 220) Mission Viejo, CA

DB Trey Paster-x (6-3, 190) Merced, CA

OL/DT Jaedon Roberts-x (6-3, 280) Avon, CT

TE D’Andre Rogers (6-4, 230) Sammamish, WA

P Jamieson Sheahan-x (6-0, 180) Melbourne, Australia

DE Ethan Saunders (6-3, 275) Perris, CA

RB Chris Street (5-9, 195) San Juan Capistrano, CA

CB Isaiah Young-x (5-10, 160) Corona, CA

x-indicates will enroll mid-year and be available for 2020 spring practice

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Recruiting Trail Stories -- From Church Drums to Uno to Malasadas

Jake Curtis

Justin Wilcox talks about the adventures of visiting recruits

Cal Football: WR Jordan Duncan "Excused" for Personal Reasons

Jake Curtis

It's unclear whether he will play in the Redbox Bowl. Search for offensive coordinator continues

Cal Football: Running List of Signees for Class of 2020

Jake Curtis

Names have been rolling in all day

Cal's 2020 recruiting class appears to be an "upgrade," one expert suggests

Jeff Faraudo

Four-star tight end D’Andre Rogers will get the headlines, but recruiting expert Brandon Huffman says the 24-player class Cal is expected to sign is an overall upgrade

Cal Football: Three Ex-Bears Named to Pro Bowl

Jake Curtis

Aaron Rodgers, Cameron Jordan, Keenan Allen named on Tuesday

Cal Football: Chase Garbers Gives His Mom Something Special to Watch This Season

Jeff Faraudo

Cal sophomore quarterback was twice injured but has returned to help lead Cal into the Redbox Bowl.

Cal Football: Australian Punter Commits to Bears

Jake Curtis

Jamieson Sheahan played Aussie Rules Football

Cal Football: Evan Weaver Named Associated Press First-Team All-American

Jake Curtis

A list of AP first-, second- and third-team AP All-Americans is provided here. Weaver also on ESPN first team

Cal Football: What Bears Look for in an Offensive Lineman Recruit

Jake Curtis

Cal O-line coach Steve Greatwood looks for athleticism first

Call Football: Evan Tattersall Back at Practice Cleared for Contact After Scary Injury

Jake Curtis

Four weeks ago Bears backup linebacker was taken off the field in a cart