Cal Football: Recruiting Trail Stories -- From Church Drums to Uno to Malasadas

The recruiting trail is always good for some stories, and Cal coach Justin Wilcox brought home a few tales after wandering around the country trying to coax high school prospects to attend Cal.

You might want to just listen to Wilcox tell spin his yarns on the video above, but you can read about them here too.

There’s the inside scoop about Jeremiah Hunter, a wide receiver prospect who signed with Cal Wednesday. Turns out he’s also a big-time drummer in the church band.

“[Assistant coach] Burl [Toler] was there, and saw him in church and he said the guy was killing, he was THE man on the drums,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox also talked about playing games at the Aguilars’ home, residence of offensive lineman Ender Aguilar. Apparently they got involved in a game of Uno.

“I had the walk-off Uno win right before I left for the airport,” Wilcox said.

He finished it off by telling the story of eating at the home in Hawaii of 310-pound Stanley McKenzie.

“A little bit of an uncomfortable flight back because of how much we ate,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox had a particular recommendation for malasadas, which were available at the McKenzie feast.

Wilcox is correct that a malasada is a Portuguese food. But he was a little short on the details. It is a fried type of doughnut, made of small balls of yeast dough topped with granulated sugar. The traditional Portuguese malasadas do not have holes or any filling, but some variations do, especially the ones made in Hawaii. Apparently the McKenzies had a Hawaiian variation since Wilcox claimed these were filled with custard.