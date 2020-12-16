Cal Football Completing Its Signing Day Process

Cal football is on its way to completing its 2021 class on national signing day, with no significant surprises.

Top recruits who completed the signing process Wednesday include wide receivers J. Michael Sturdivant of Flower Mound and Mavin Anderson of Mission Viejo and Texas and quarterback Kai Millner of Gilbert, Ariz., along with East Bay prospects tight end Jermaine Terry of Richmond and defensive lineman Akili Calhoun of Brentwood.

You can track the Bears’ signing day by going to www.Calbears.com.

Here's our rundown of the 2021 Cal recruiting class.

Cal added one player who waited a year to secure a scholarship.

Linebacker Nate Rutchena, who originally committed to Cal a year ago as part of the class of 2020, “gray-shirted” this fall, meaning he delayed his entry into school.

Now signed to a scholarship, Rutchena will enroll in classes in January after graduating from Monte Vista High in Danville last June.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Rutchena was a prolific two-way player at Monte Vista, playing his senior season a year ago. He totaled 122 catches for 1,762 yards and 22 touchdowns as a wide receiver but also had 151 tackles with eight interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown on defense.

He is rated as a consensus three-star prospect.

Cal defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Peter Sirmon, noting that Rutchena attended high school with two of his daughters, said Rutchena was “an impact player at every position that he played.”

.

Former Cal great Evan Weaver offered best wishes to the newest Bears while sharing images from his signing day experience:

.

