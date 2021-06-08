Aaron Rodgers Absent for First Day of Packers' Mandatory Minicamp

Former Cal star subject to fines as he continues to be a no-show to indicate his desire to get out of Green Bay

Former Cal star took another step in his attempt to force his way out of Green Bay by missing the first day of the Packers' mandatory three-day minicamp on Tuesday.

This is not a surprise, but it is the first time in his 16-year NFL career that Rodgers has missed a day of minicamp.

He is subject to $93,085 in fines if he does attend the entire three-day camp. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Packers have considered waiving the fines and giving Rodgers an excused absence. Rodgers could be $15,515 for missing Tuesday, $31,030 for missing Wednesday and $46,540 for missing Thursday.

Rodgers' absence is primarily symbolic at this point. He does not need a minicamp to be prepared for the 2021 season, and the fines are small change for Rodgers, who earned more than $70 million over the past three years and was scheduled to make more than $37 million in 2021.

However, the situation could reach a breaking point if Rodgers sits out the start of preseason training camp, which begins July 27.

Fines during training camp run $50,000 per day missed and cannot be waived.

More significant than the fines would be Rodgers' absence as the Packers begin serious preparation for their first preseason game on August 14 and their first regular-season game on September 12.

Rodgers' absence means second-year quarterback Jordan Love will take the first-team snaps during the minicamp.

Rodgers already has missed enough of the offseason program to forfeit his $500,000 workout bonus.

Rodgers was vacationing in Hawaii with his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, during the first week of Offseason Training Ativities last month.

Rodgers, who won the MVP award for the third time in 2020, has said little publicly about his dissatisfaction with the Packers and his reason for wanting a trade. But last month on ESPN SportsCenter he said the issue was the "people" in the Packers organization. Presumably he was referring to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, although Rodgers never specifically said he wanted Gutekunst removed, which isn’t likely to happen anyway.

The Packers have repeatedly said they will not trade Rodgers, who has three years left on a contract that does not include a no-trade clause.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports

