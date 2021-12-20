Did Aaron Rodgers Gain Ground in the MVP Race

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers put up some impressive numbers in the Packers' 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens that clinched the NFC North title for Green Bay. That should help his bid to win a second straight MVP award, as we shall detail here.

However, if the Ravens had converted their two-point conversion with 1:20 left, it might have been a different story. Of course, Rodgers would still have had 1:20 to get the Packers in position for a game-winning field goal, and that would have enhanced Rodgers' MVP bid further.

The Ravens' belief that Rodgers would have fared better in overtime than Tyler Huntley may have played into Baltimore's decision to go for two and the win rather than a tie after the final touchdown.

The bottom line is the Packers are 11-3, are in the hunt for a No. 1 seed in the NFC, and Rodgers' numbers are impressive.

Whether Rodgers improved his MVP chances will depend on what Tom Brady does in Tampa Bay's Sunday night's game against the Saints. Rodgers and Brady look like the leaders in the MVP competition at the moment, so they will be compared game by game for the rest of the regular season.

Rodgers finished the day 23-for-31 for 268 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

His final TD pass tied Brett Favre for the franchise record:

You have to like Rodgers' touch on this touchdown throw as he proves again his feet don't have to be in perfect position to deliver a perfect pass:

Rodgers could have prevented a tense finish if he had led the Packers on a long march after the Ravens scored to make it 31-24 with 4:47 left. But Rodgers could not be blamed for what happened as one run gained nothing, he scrambled for 5 yards on second down and was sacked on third down.

That gave the Ravens the chance to score the tying or go-ahead touchdown.

But let's look at the big picture. Passer rating is the best indicator of a quarterback's efficiency and production and Rodgers entered the weekend leading the NFL in that category with a 108.8 passer rating. That will increase with Sunday's performance, when Rodgers recorded a 132.2 passer rating for the game.

The Packers are 11-2 in games in which Rodgers has played, despite the numerous injuries the Packers have endured, especially along the offensive line. He now has 30 touchdown passes with just four interceptions, and he has 10 TD passes with no picks over the past three games.

Each of the Packers' final three games will have a major impact on Rodgers' MVP chances as voters tend to place more weight on the most recent performances. The Packers' remaining three regular-season games are against the Browns, Vikings and Lions, and if the Packers have wrapped up the No. 1 seed before facing the Lions, Rodgers may not play. But if the top seed will depend on the result of the Detroit-Green Bay game, Rodgers' MVP chances will probably rest with his performance in that game.

The fact that Rodgers is doing this with a painful broken toe is interesting, but is irrelevant when it comes to choosing an MVP.

Rodgers' postgame press conferences are always enlightening and insightful:

