Is Aaron Rodgers a Diva? Does It Matter if He Is?

Former Packers Ron Wolf GM placed the “diva” label on today’s NFL quarterbacks, presumably referring to former Cal star Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson. Is it a compliment or a criticism?

It is indicative of the public’s infatuation with pro football that innocuous comments on an obscure network by an 82-year-old man no longer in the NFL have created a stir.

But they have, so we will address it.

The comment in question came from Ron Wolf, who as general manager of the Green Bay Packers, brought in Brett Favre, Reggie White and head coach Mike Holmgren to turn a struggling franchise into a perennial title contender. He has not been part of the NFL for more than 20 years.

A few days ago, while on something called the Big Show Network, Wolf said this:

“We have a lot of divas playing in the league right now. I fail to understand that all these guys have long-term deals. I can’t believe the game has changed that remarkably.”

He obviously was referring to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and former Cal star an current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, each of whom is under contract for next season but has made it known he wants to be traded or at the very least wants significant changes in his team’s personnel.

It has created a sports-talk-show uproar.

First of all let’s clarify the meaning of “diva.”

The No. 1 definition is this:

---A famous female opera singer.

OK, that does not apply here.

Definition No. 2

---A famous female singer of popular music.

Again not applicable; that's Beyonce.

Definition No. 3

---A self-important person who is temperamental and difficult to please (typically used of a woman).

Ah, now we have something – except the “typically used of a woman” part.

So Rodgers, Wilson and Watson are being called temperamental and difficult to please.

Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson said on ESPN that this is nothing new, that quarterbacks have always been “selfish” and demanding, but teams simply took care of them by giving them huge contracts without any publicity. Now, claims Johnson, the media is making those issues public.

Well, it’s not the media that’s different; it’s the information vehicle that has changed. Social media leaves no stone unturned and does it in real time. Countless sources of information pump out news as it happens, with the most controversial news getting the most traffic and the biggest reaction.

And players are aware of it.

It’s true that established, elite quarterback wield tremendous power these days. Today’s NFL rules have made pro football a passing game, and a team’s success correlates directly with the quality of its quarterback.

Only four quarterbacks have the kind of power we're talking about – the three in question and Tom Brady. Brady used his influence to get all the needed weapons and pieces sent to Tampa Bay so he could win a Super Bowl, and the others noticed.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen may obtain similar power in a few years but they have not been around quite long enough to exercise that power and don’t have the need to use it at the moment anyway.

The question becomes this: Is the four quarterbacks’ use of their power a selfish and devious ploy?

Well, we all say that our quarterbacks need to be strong leaders who must do whatever they can to bring their teams success. Being such a leader means being outspoken about things that need to be done on the field and off.

In this case the quarterback as leader is using his power in self-interest, or what seems to be self-interest. But what they want is to be in a situation to win a Super Bowl. Brady is not considered the best quarterback of alltime because of his statistics – he ranks only sixth among active quarterbacks in career passer rating – it’s because he has won seven Super Bowls.

That is what the grieving quarterbacks want. And if they have the power to effect change that will help them get there they will use it.

People who have power bestowed upon them invariable make use of it. Imagine Mitch McConnell not exerting his influence in Congress or Pope Francis leaving well enough alone.

Of course, power can be used for good or evil, and it can be used for the public good or self-interest.

Self-interest is the motivation of these quarterbacks, but it is the motivation for virtually all top-level athletes, while somehow making it work within the team concept.

A handful of elite NBA stars have already demonstrated how much power they have, using their massive influence to manipulate change that leads to championship-caliber products.

Quarterbacks are the only players in the NFL who wield such power. It would be silly to believe they would not utilize it.

We know these elite quarterbacks are divas in that regard. It’s just a matter of interpretation as to whether that represents a compliment or a criticism. Being “difficult to please” could be seen as an admirable trait, the pursuit of perfection.

Yes, Aaron Rodgers is a diva, and . . .

Yes, politicians are manipulators, and . . .

Yes, sharks are dangerous, and . . .

It’s a simple fact, not necessarily a condemnation. There’s no reason to debate it, or to decry it as a burgeoning problem. We can’t lament the rise of the football “diva” simply because it was not present in the so-called good old days, as Ron Wolf did.

It’s not good. It’s not bad. It’s just inevitable.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

