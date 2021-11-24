Aaron Rodgers Shows Foot on Camera to Prove He Has Broken Toe

Former Cal star had joked Tuesday he had 'COVID-toe' and here's the Wednesday video proving otherwise

Former Cal standout Aaron Rodgers had joked on Tuesday that he had "COVID-toe" and some, including the Wall Street Journal, took it seriously. So on Wednesday, during his press conference, he put his foot up in front of the camera to show that he has a broken pinky toe, not COVID-toe, a possible symptom of the virus he tested positive for on Nov. 3

Here's the video you might -- or might not -- want to see. There is some blank video, but the foot display occurs about 30 seconds into the twitter video:

The Green Bay Packers quarterback said the toe injury has been quite painful and bothered him during Sunday's loss to the Vikings. He expects the problem to continue through the season, but he plans to play through it.

When asked about the problem on Wednesday, Rodgers had a ready answer.

"I'm glad you asked just so I could show you the lesions of my foot here, so if I have enough room on this camera, let me see if I can," Rodgers said as he lifted his left foot in front of the camera during his Zoom news conference. "Oh, there's no lesions whatsoever. Oh, what a surprise. No, that's actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe."

The Wall Street Journal issued this twitter message after Rodgers' Tuesday comments:

Rodgers said he got "a kick out of reading that article."

"That was very, very interesting, but, no, I had never heard of COVID toe before," Rodger said. "Pat [McAfee] made a joke about it on the show, and I mentioned yesterday that it's worse than a turf toe and it must be a bone issue."

The Wall Street Journal posted another story Wednesday about Rodgers disclosure that he has a broken toe.

The toe problem was so painful on Sunday that Rodgers went to the locker room for treatment before the end of the first half, and Jordan Love took the final few snaps of the second quarter.

Rodgers said he will not miss any games as a result of the injury.

"There's surgical options, as well, that wouldn't involve missing time, so thankfully, we've got a great foot guy in town -- the best in the business, who everybody sends stuff to," Rodgers said, referring to foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. "But I'll definitely look at all options over the bye and decide what would be best to make sure that I get to the finish line."

