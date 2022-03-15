Aaron Rodgers Reported Extension: $150 Million Over First Three Years

New contract suggests former Cal star will be in Green Bay for at least two or three more years

It looks like former Cal standout Aaron Rodgers will be with the Packers for at least two more years and probably three after he signed a contract extension on Tuesday that will pay him about $150 million over the next three years, according to multiple reports.

The deal actually runs through the 2026 season, but the 2025 and 2026 seasons can be voided or reworked, as the Packers' attempt to solve their salary-cap issues.

Under the exiting contract the 38-year-old Rodgers was set to earn a base salary of $26.47 million in 2022 with a salary-cap hit of $46.664 million. The extension increases his pay while lowering his cap hit.

Rodgers now is scheduled to earn $42 million in 2022, $59.515 million in 2023 and $49.3 million in 2024, according to an NFL.com report, for a total of $150.815 million over the next three years. At the end of those three years, Rodgers will be 41 and probably would retire.

An ESPN report specified that Rodgers will earn $41.95 million in 2022. It is fully guaranteed but only $1.15 million is base salary and the rest comes in a $40.8 million roster bonus, easing the salary-cap hit.

Rodgers is scheduled to earn $59.465 million in 2023, and that is also guaranteed. His 2024 income of $49.25 million is only guaranteed against injury.

If Rodgers plays only one more season with the Packers, the team would be on the hook for $68 million. This suggests that Rodgers indicated to the team that he plans to play at least two more seasons in Green Bay.

With the deal the Packers are close to getting under the cap by the deadline today (Wednesday).

Rodgers' extension puts him among the highest paid players in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes is currently the highest paid player with an average annual salary of $45 million.

Rodgers was named the MVP this past season, the second straight year he won the award and the fourth time overall.

So what started about a year ago as Rodgers' desire to get traded has evolved into a commitment by Rodgers to play at least two more seasons with Green Bay and possibly a third.

What this means for Jordan Love's future in Green Bay is uncertain. He was a first-round pick of the Packers in 2020, and Green Bay's decision to draft Love without discussing the choice with Rodgers was seen as one of the reasons for Rodgers' rift with the front office.

But now do the Packers want to keep Love as their backup for two more years, or will they try to unload him.

