Aaron Rodgers' Corduroy Suit at MVP Award Is Mocked on Twitter

How did that outfit compare with the former Cal's star's previous wardrobe choices?

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers got plenty of feedback for the brown, corduroy suit he wore to receive his fourth MVP award last week. And most of the comments were not complimentary, but they were funny.

Later in this story, we will compare this year's sartorial decision to Rodgers' wardrobe choices in his three previous MVP victories, but first we address what the public had to say about this year's outfit.

The Green Bay Press Gazette took notice of Rodgers' outfit and wrote a story about the reaction, introducing it this way:

Remember when Aaron Rodgers showed up at a couple of Welcome Back Packers Luncheons and in Canada for a Packers preseason game in head-to-toe denim?

For those who need a reminder:

And the Press Gazette story continues . . . .

This felt a little like that ... but with corduroy ... and on a bigger stage ... and maybe or maybe not with the intentional humor of those previous Canadian tuxedo fashion statements. Never do know with Rodgers. His acceptance speech for winning his fourth MVP award during Thursday's nationally televised "NFL Honors" generated not just a lot of speculation about where or if he'll be playing next season but also a healthy dose of, "Um, what was he wearing?" His golden brown corduroy suit and the slicked-back long hair were a hot topic on Twitter for armchair quarterback fashionistas. There were references to a "professor suit," peanut butter, prom dates past, Nicolas Cage in "Con Air," the seats of a rusted out '84 Caprice, "that guy who gets caught wearing the ghost mask and then says I would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for those meddling kids" and even the presumed sound of all that corduroy: "ssksh sksh sksh."

Here is a sampling of the Twitter responses:

"The Office" is one of Rodgers' favorite TV shows, and his beige and brown choice was compared to that of Dwight Schrute.

And so on . . . . .

And my personal favorite:

How does this year's look compare to Rodgers' look the previous three times he won the MVP? Unlike Peyton Manning (five MVPs) and Tom Brady (three MVPs) who looked pretty much the same each time they won the award, Rodgers has undergone a major transformation in the 10 years since he won his first MVP.

Here is Rodgers when he won his first MVP following the 2011 season, wearing a traditional dark suit:

Or you can click here to watch a video of his second MVP award after the 2014 season, with then-girlfriend Olivia Munn

Then there was Rodgers wearing what looks like an old T-shirt last year when he made his speech for the 2020 MVP award virtually -- and announced he was engaged:

And here is this year's acceptance, and that suit:

Oh, by the way, Rodgers has not announced yet whether he will play for the Packers next season or retire, but that is trivial compared to his "look."

