Aaron Rodgers Not NFL Executives’ Pick to Win MVP Again

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers is bidding to become just the second player in history to win the NFL MVP award three years in a row, but the NFL executives polled by ESPN.com don’t think he will do it.

Rodgers has won the MVP four times overall, including each of the past two seasons, and the only player to win it three straight years was Rodgers predecessor in Green Bay, Brett Favre, who won it in 1995, 1996 and 1997. Rodgers was not even among the preseason MVP contenders when he won it in 2020, so we’ll see what happens.

ESPN.com set out to find out what league officials believe will be the winners of a number of awards in the 2022 season. So it said this:

That's why we asked league execs and scouts to sort out which stars will shine brightest in 2022. Who will win the game's top awards at season's end?

Their pick for 2022 MVP was Bill quarterback Josh Allen, with this commentary:

MVP: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills After finishing second in MVP voting in 2020, Allen was execs' preseason pick for 2021. He didn't quite deliver, with his QBR dipping from 76.6 to 60.7 year-over-year. But his moments of brilliance assuage any concerns about his 2022 candidacy. His near-flawless performance against Kansas City in the AFC divisional round stuck with many voters.

But Rodgers got some consideration:

But the decision at MVP wasn't so clear-cut. Aaron Rodgers supporters believe he'll continue to thrive without Davante Adams because, as one high-ranking exec pointed out, "He's produced at a high level no matter who he's throwing to." Also creating buzz: Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Justin Herbert (Chargers); Lamar Jackson Ravens); Tom Brady (Buccaneers).

Rodgers got no consideration for offensive player of the year, which carries subtle differences from MVP. A non-quarterback has won this award the past three years, while quarterbacks have won the MVP each of the past nine seasons and 14 of the past 15 years.

