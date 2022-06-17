Aaron Rodgers Ranks as the NFL's Highest-Paid NFL Player

ESPN.com report puts former Cal star on top in annual salary, but, surprisingly no other ex-Golden Bear ranks in the top three in income at his position

Former Cal star Aaron Rodgers is the highest-paid player in the NFL, at least in terms of average yearly salary.

That fact is reported in an ESPN.com story that notes the three highest paid NFL players at every position.

Determining which players are the highest paid players in the NFL depends on how the income is measured -- whether it's the highest yearly income or the amount of the total guaranteed package.

ESPN.com provided both, and in terms of three-year average salary, Rodgers' $50.2 million average per year is the highest annual income for any NFL player, with quarterback Deshaun Watson's $46 million making him the second-highest plaid player in pro football. The highest salary of a non-quarterback belongs to Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who averages $30.6 million per year.

Rodgers' total package of $150.6 million is the second most among quarterbacks, behind Deshaun Waton's $230 million package.

Here is how the quarterbacks salaries shake out, according to the ESPN report:

Highest three-year APY

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers, $50.2 million

Signed: March 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

2. Deshaun Watson (CLE), $46 million

3. Josh Allen (BUF), $45.9 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Deshaun Watson, $230 million

Signed: March 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

2. Aaron Rodgers (GB), $150.6 million

3. Josh Allen (BUF), $50 million

Rodgers, Watson and Allen are also the highest paid NFL players overall.

Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff is not too far behind in average annual income of quarterbacks. He is scheduled to make $26.15 million in 2022, $25.65 in 2023 and $26.65 in 2024, although there is a potential out in his contract in 2023.

No other former Cal player ranked in the top three at his position in either average yearly salary or total package. We would have though three ex-Cal players might have been in that income range -- defensive end (edge rusher) Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints, wide receiver Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers and punter Bryan Anger of the Dallas Cowboys. It appears Anger would be fourth among punters with a three-year average annual income of $3 million.

Let's take a look at those three positions.

Here are the salaries of edge rushers:

Highest three-year APY:

1. T.J. Watt, Steelers, $30.5 million.

2. Joey Bosa (LAC), $29.2 million

3. Myles Garrett (CLE), $26.7 million

Cameron Jordan is scheduled to make $14.4 million in 2022 and $14.9 million in 2023, and he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Here are the salaries of wide receivers:

Highest three-year APY

1. Cooper Kupp, Rams, $26.7 million

2. Stefon Diggs (BUF), $26.2 million

3. Tyreek Hill (MIA), $25 million

Keenan Allen is scheduled to make $16.5 million in 2022, $19 million in 2023 and $23.1 million in 2024. That's a three-year average of just under $20 million. He becomes a free agent in 2025.

Here are the salaries for punters:

Highest three-year APY:

1. Michael Dickson, Seahawks, $3.9 million

2. Tress Way (WSH), $3.3 million

3. Logan Cooke (JAX), $3.02 million

Bryan Anger is scheduled to make $3.8 million in 2022, $2.2 million in 2023 and $3 million in 2024. He becomes a free agent in 2025. His three-year average annual salary is $3 million, just shy of Cooke's $3.02 million.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Cary Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports

