Will Aaron Rodgers Show Up to Packers' Mandatory Minicamp Tuesday?

If the former Cal quarterback stays away again, Green Bay could begin to fine him. What would another absence mean?

Will former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers show up for the Green Bay Packers’ minicamp on Tuesday?

Seldom has a potential personal appearance been so scrutinized.

Rodgers’ absence at the voluntary Offseason Training Activities was one thing, but if he stays away from the Packers’ mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday through Thursday (Jun 8-10), then it’s an indication of how far he might go to try to force a trade.

Rodgers forfeited a $500,000 workout bonus by bypassing OTAs, but he could get fined up to $93,085 for skipping the minicamp. And the word “fine” carries a much different implication than “bonus.”

Rodgers made more than $70 million over the past three years, so he can afford the fines. He has already started losing tiny bits of the $37 million he is scheduled to earn in the 2021 season when his base salary increases significantly. His contract runs through the 2023 season.

Packers president Mark Murphy hinted at the difference between missing a voluntary OTA and foregoing the mandatory minicamp in his Saturday column:

Much has been made of which players across the league are and are not attending the offseason programs. It is important to note, though, that the vast majority of the offseason program is voluntary. Each team's three-day minicamp (ours will be June 8-10) is the only mandatory part of the program. Clubs can fine players who fail to attend. Although most of the program is voluntary, young players in particular feel it is important to participate since it will help their chances of making the team. Also, many teams, including the Packers, have significant offseason workout bonuses in the contracts of veteran players.

The Packers are not required to fine a player for missing a mandatory minicamp. They could call it an “excused absence,” and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Packers have considered that options. How they react if Rodgers is absent this week will be informative too.

Rodgers was not the Packers’ only key passing-game player who did not show up for the voluntary OTAs. The Packers’ top five receivers were not there either. Presumably those five – Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess – will show up for this week’s minicamp. That will give Jordan Love some experienced receivers with which to work if Rodgers is absent.

But if the 2020 MVP does not attend this week’s minicamp, it leads to the next question: Will Rodgers be on hand for the start of Green Bay’s preseason training camp?

That’s when things would get serious. Training camps begin July 27 for 29 teams, including the Packers. (The Cowboys, Steelers and Buccaneers are eligible to start a few days earlier because of early preseason or regular-season games.)

If Rodgers misses this week’s minicamp, then stays away from the start of training camp, then this officially becomes a holdout, with all its public relations implications.

Rodgers' other option is to attend this week's minicamp, but not be present for the start of next month's training camp. He could see that as a stronger move.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell said the precedent has been set as far as the power that a star player has.

"If the James Harden and Jalen Ramsey situations taught us anything, any star can push his way into a trade with enough effort," Barnwell said, according to 247Sports.

The Packers have repeatedly said they have no intention of trading Rodgers, hoping to have him for the 2021 season and beyond. Rodgers has repeatedly indicated – through word, deed or leaked information – that he wants out of Green Bay.

