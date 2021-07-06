Aaron Rodgers Focusing on 'Spiritual Self' This Offseason

Former Cal QB said there is 'wisdom in silence' in advance of Tuesday's made-for-TV golf event

As former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepared for Tuesday’s leisurely round of made-for-TV golf, he said Monday that he has spent the offseason working on his “spiritual self” and noting “there is wisdom in silence.”

Rodgers, the 2020 NFL MVP, has been virtually silent regarding his standoff with the Packers, and during Monday’s news conference to promote his participation in The Match IV with Tom Brady, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson (TNT, 5 p.m. Eastern time, Tuesday), he provided no details of his situation with the team, according to the Associated Press report.

Rodgers has said he no longer wants to play for the Packers, who have said they won’t trade him. Rodgers did not participate in the team’s voluntary offseason training activities or its mandatory minicamp, and he has said little about specific grievances, mentioning only some general complaints in an interview with Kenny Mayne of ESPN.

But he was expansive Monday on his offseason goals.

“Sometimes, the loudest person in the room is not the smartest person,” Rodgers said, according to AP. “Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side. Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in silence. Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say. This offseason I’ve spent a lot of time working on myself.”

Rodgers has been quite selective with his words to the media in the offseason, providing few hints as to how far his holdout will go. Preseason training camp starts July 27.

“I’ve focused on in the offseason about how to take care of myself — the total package,” Rodgers said. “Not just my physical self with workouts but my spiritual self with my own mindful practices, my mental health as well. What’s the best way to take care of that? And that’s what I’ve been doing this offseason. That’s why I’ve taken the time I’ve taken and done the things or not done the things that I’ve done. And I’m very thankful for that time.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health. I haven’t dealt with bouts of depression or anything that for whatever reason are OK to talk about if you’re talking about mental health. I’ve just been really trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind.”

During this offseason Rodgers was a guest host of “Jeopardy!” for two weeks, and then had a highly publicized vacation in Hawaii with his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, and friends.

And today (Tuesday) he will be in Big Sky, Montana, playing some golf – with the TV world watching.

