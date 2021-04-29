Report: Aaron Rodgers Does Not Want to Play in Green Bay Anymore

Broncos, Raiders, 49ers reportedly on Aaron Rodgers' wish list; 49ers inquired this week about the former Cal star's availability; Rodgers turned down Packers' renegotiation attempts

Former Cal star Aaron Rodgers, the 2020 NFL MVP, is so frustrated with the Packers’ organization that he has told some people within the Packers organization that he doesn’t want to play for Green Bay anymore, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Packers are aware of Rodgers’ sentiments, according to the report, and have responded by sending team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur on separate flights to meet with Rodgers during the offseason to speak with him.

Apparently other NFL teams are aware of Rodgers’ stance. Officials from the San Francisco 49ers called the Packers on Wednesday regarding Rodgers' availability, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

And there is this from ProFootballTalk, a fairly reliable source:

Hmm, Raiders, Broncos and 49ers -- all in the West -- and, according to this, Rodgers wanted the Packers to take the 49ers' offer. Wouldn't that be something if he wound up with the 49ers after what happened in the 2005 draft? The 49ers, with the No. 1 overall pick, took Alex Smith instead of Rodgers, who had become a star at nearby Cal and was a 49ers fan growing up. Rodgers said that day the 49ers would regret passing on him.

Several teams have inquired about Rodgers this offseason, according to ESPN, although no team has made a solid trade offer for Rodgers.

However, Rodgers has turned down contract extensions or renegotiations, according to Schefter, which suggests Rodgers is serious about getting out of Green Bay.

Here is Schefter on ESPN on Thursday:

This week Gutekunst may have revealed that concern when he spoke about the Packers’ commitment to Rodgers.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Gutekunst told ESPN. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

The Packers have made it known that they don’t plan to trade Rodgers, but the 37-year-old Rodgers has consistently noted that he wants some kind of assurance in the form of a contract extension to prove that the Packers are committed to him beyond the 2021 season.

The Packers have offered to extend Rodgers' contract, sources told ESPN.

Rodgers’ dissatisfaction with the Packers dates back to last year’s NFL draft, when the Packers neglected to inform him that they were before trading up to draft a quarterback (Jordan Love) with their first-round pick.

In the meantime Rodgers got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley and has been a guest host on "Jeopardy!" He has said he would love to be the permanent host of Jeopardy!. although rating slipped just a bit in his second week as guest host.

After the Packers’ loss in the NFC championship game, Rodgers said his future in Green Bay was "uncertain," although he later said his comments were misinterpreted.

Rodgers has not said publicly that he wants to be traded and has said only that he expects to be in Green Bay in 2021.

Rodgers' contract includes a $6.8 million roster bonus that was due to be paid in March. The Packers could have converted that into a signing bonus, which would have freed up much needed salary cap space.

It's not known if the Packers never offered Rodgers that conversion or the Packers offered it and Rodgers declined to sign it.

Click here for Rodgers' contract numbers.

Former NFL player Pat McAfee, who often has Rodgers as a guest on his show, reacts below to the news:

