Aaron Rodgers Says He'll 'Definitely' Finish His Career With Packers

Former Cal quarterback participates in the first day of Green Bay minicamp Tuesday and uses a Marshawn Lynch line

Green Bay Packer fans received a double dose of good news on Tuesday (June 7) with regard to former Cal star Aaron Rodger.

First of all, Rodgers was at the first day of the Packers’ mandatory minicamp. This was not a surprise, but after last year, when Rodgers skipped the minicamp while requesting a trade, nothing is absolutely certain with Rodgers these days. Plus he failed to attend most of the voluntary OTAs (organized team activities) the past two weeks, something he traditionally had participated in before skipping them last year.

However, the second item regarding Rodgers is more significant. Asked whether he planned to finish his career with the Packers, Rodgers was unequivocal.

“Yes, definitely,” he said Tuesday.

Here is a video of Rodgers' 20-minute meeting with the media on Tuesday:

Rodgers does not know when he will end his pro career, and noted that the three-year, $150 million contract extension he signed in March should be used as a timetable for his departure. But he was adamant that he will spend the rest of his career with the only team for which he has played.

At this time a year ago, that was definitely in doubt. Even a few months ago it was uncertain as Rodgers spend February and much of March decided whether he would retire of request a trade.

Asked why he decided to attend the minicamp this year, Rodgers joked: "I'm just here so I won't get fined."

That, of course, was a reference to the line that Rodgers’ former Cal teammate Marshawn Lynch used in 2015 prior to the Super Bowl.

Rodgers had better hope that Lynch, who was part of the Cal backfield in 2004 when Rodgers led the Bears to a No. 4 ranking in the final regular-season poll, does not sue Rodgers. Lynch had the phrase “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” trademarked.

Many believed Rodgers needs to be at the minicamp to begin working with all the new receivers.

Tuesday's practice was his first chance he had to throw to four recently acquired receivers: Sammy Watkins (signed as a free agent), Christian Watson (a second-round 2022 draft choice), Romeo Doubs (fourth-round 2022 draft choice) and Samori Toure (seventh-round 2022 draft choice).

Davante Adams, perhaps the best wide receiver in the NFL, was traded to the Raiders, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is now with the Chiefs.

Rodgers talked at length early in his Tuesday media session about the trade that sent Adams to Las Vegas. Rodgers said he talked to Adams often when the trade was being considered and was involved in the trade discussions every step of the way. While he is disappointed that Adams left, he hopes for the best for his "good friend."

"When you love someone like that ultimately you want them to be happy," Rodgers said.

But now he will work with a new group.

"I miss the guys," Rodgers said. "I love being around the guys. It's been a nice offseason. I appreciate my [training] team back in Southern California and the work we put in. But it's good to be back out here with the guys. Good to meet Christian and Romeo and get reacclimated with some of the older guys. It's just about timing and them feeling the cadence and the urgency and stuff, and just nice to be back in the building with these people.

Here is Rodgers first completion to Christian Watson:

"They've been great about me taking care of myself the way I best need to. Obviously it's worked out the last couple years by my play, and I expect nothing less."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur allowed the reigning MVP take part in almost every drill. That included some 11-on-11 work that was done at half speed.

The Packers have won 13 games each of the past three seasons, but did not reach the Super Bowl in any of those three seasons. And now the Packers are without one of the top receivers in the NFL – No. 17, Adams.

“The offense has to change," Rodgers said. "Last year, when you have a guy who's that talented, it's probably not an exaggeration to say that 80% of the plays in the passing game were designed specifically for 17, so we're obviously gonna do some things a little different."

Christian Watson talks about Aaron Rodgers:

Rodgers is expected to practice again Wednesday and Thursday, but he said he probably will not participate in the final week of OTAs.

He said he is not sure how much longer he will play.

"If you say I'm for sure playing two more, three years and then you have a magical season that ends with a championship and think that that might be the best way to ride off, I don't want to commit to something," Rodgers said. "You say, I'm only playing one more year and you have a bitter taste in your mouth and still got the drive and the passion to play one or two more years, I just don't want to get pigeonholed into it.

"So I'm focused on this season. I'm never going to drag it out in the offseason. The conversations I've had with [general manager] Brian [Gutekunst] have been very honest and direct, and that's not going to change, and we'll sit down after the season, hopefully after a championship and figure out what the next step is.

ESPN.com reported on Monday (June 6) what the Packers will face during their minicamp:

How will quarterback Aaron Rodgers connect with his new receivers? Assuming Rodgers shows for the camp -- he said previously he planned to -- and participates, it will provide the best chance to date for him to work extensively with second-round pick Christian Watson, fourth-rounder Romeon Doubs and seventh-rounder Samori Toure.. Gone are Rodgers' favorite target, Davante Adams, and his best deep threat in Marquez Vakdes-Scantling. Watson said shortly after the draft that Rodgers called to congratulate him and said, "He wanted to make sure that I knew that he was looking out and that when he stepped in the building that it was time to work." -- Rob Demovsky

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

