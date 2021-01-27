FootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Cal Football: Backup FB Zach Angelillo Announces He Will Transfer

He switched from linebacker to fullback last spring in Bill Musgrave's offensive system
Zach Angelillo, who made the position switch from linebacker to fullback last spring, announced via Twitter that he will transfer to another school.

Angelillo will be a grad transfer, which means he will eligible to play for his new school immediately.

In his announcement, Angelillo said the following:

I’ve decided to grad transfer to continue my football career and earn a masters degree at another university. I have nothing but love & respect for my coaches and teammates who have been supportive of me in this decision. Thank you @CalFootball for an incredible 3 years! #GoBears

Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave uses a fullback in many of his plays, and when Angelillo moved to fullback last spring he was the only fullback on the team.  Over the summer, Drew Schlegel joined the Cal program as a grad transfer after playing fullback at Kentucky.

Schlegel got all the playing time at fullback in Cal's four games during the 2020 season.

However, Schlegel announced after the season that he planned to transfer. Angelillo's departure will leave the Bears without a fullback on its roster.

