Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cal Transfer Chigozie Anusiem Commits to Hawaii

    Ex-Golden Bears cornerback will try to help a Hawaii pass defense that struggled in 2021
    Author:

    Defensive back Chigozie Anusiem, who played at Cal this past season before entering the transfer portal two weeks ago, announced via social media on Friday that he has committed to Hawaii.

    Anusiem joins a Hawaii team that is coached by former Arizona State head coach Todd Graham, who recently finished his second season with the Rainbow Warriors, who went 6-7 in 2021 and 5-4 in 2020.

    Anusiem will arrive at Hawaii as a graduate transfer with two years of college eligibility remaining.

    Hawaii certainly needs help in it pass defense since it finished the 2021 season ranked 127th of 130 FBS teams in pass yards allowed per game, giving up 289.7 yards per contest

    Anusiem began the 2021 season as a starter for Cal, but he was replaced in the starting lineup at midseason by freshman Lu-Magio Hearns III.

    Read More

    In his Twtter annoucement, Anusiem said the following:

    Thank you to every coach who reached out and gave me an opportunity to continue playing football. With that being said after long prayer and talks with my family, I am excited to say that I will be furthering my college career at the University of Hawaii #GoBows

    .

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

    Anusiem
    Football

    Cal Transfer Chigozie Anusiem Commits to Hawaii

    31 seconds ago
    Dan Lanning Joshua L Jones
    Football

    Conflicting Reports on Whether Georgia's Dan Lanning Will Be Named Oregon Head Coach

    28 minutes ago
    Cal guard Jalen Celestine drives to the basket against Seton Hall.
    Basketball

    Cal Faces Challenge from Santa Clara as it Tries to Inch Above .500

    49 minutes ago
    Justin Wilcox Kelvin Kuo
    Football

    Report: Cal's Justin Wilcox Interviews for Oregon Coaching Vacancy

    1 hour ago
    Charlie Ragle 2
    Football

    Cal Special Teams Coach Charlie Ragle Named Head Coach at Idaho State

    1 hour ago
    Notre Dame players and mascot
    Football

    Cal's 2022 Football Schedule Includes Seven Home Games and a Trip to Notre Dame

    7 hours ago
    Jake Tonges 2 stan szeto
    Football

    Cal Tight End Jake Tonges Enters Transfer Portal

    7 hours ago
    An exuberant Nikko Remigio celebrates a big moment at Cal.
    Football

    Versatile Nikko Remigio Becomes the Fourth Cal Player to Enter the Transfer Portal

    20 hours ago