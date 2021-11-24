Cal Cornerback Chigozie Anusiem Enters Transfer Portal

Redshirt junior was a starter at the beginning of 2021, but got replaced by a freshman

Cal redshirt junior cornerback Chigozie Anusiem announced on social media on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal.

He plans to move to another school as a graduate transfer with two years of college eligibility remaining.

Anusiem began the season as a starter, but he was replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Lu-Magio Hearns III, who has been impressive this season.

In his Cal career, Anusiem recorded 40 tackles and seven pass break-ups while playing in 25 games, including six starts.

Anusiem played in 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019, and he made his first collegiate start in Cal's Redbox Bowl victory over Illinois that season.

He start two of Cal's four games last season, and played in all four.

Anusiem began the 2021 season as starting cornerback, and started the first two games against Vevada and TCU. He was replaced by Hearns in the starting lineup for the third game, against Sacramento State, but Anusiem got playing time in that game.

Anusiem got playing time off the bench in the next two games Washington and Washington State, and returned to the starting lineup in Game 6 against Oregon because Hearns was unavailable for that game.

Anusiem played in a reserve role against Colorado, but did not play at all in the Bears most recent three games against Oregon State, Arizona and Stanford.

Another freshman, Isaiah Young, also received increased playing time at defensive bak as the season progressed, limiting Anusiem's playing time further.

Anusiem had 13 tackles and two pass break-ups in the seven games he played this season.

Collin Gamble as well as Hearns and Young have started games at cornerback this year as Anusiem's playing time decreased.

Cover photo of Chigozie Anusiem (7) is by Neville E Guard, USA TODAY Sports

