Nearly Half of the AP Preseason All-Americans Won't Play in the Fall

Twenty-three of the 50 players listed on the Associated Press preseason first- and second-team All-America teams released on Tuesday won’t be playing this fall.

For that matter, it’s possible that none of the 50 will be playing in the fall.

It’s a strange situation when nearly half of the players selected to the preseason All-America teams won’t be playing, but these are strange times.

(A brief aside: Perhaps the strangest thing from a Cal perspective was the fact that North Carolina senior Chazz Surratt was named to the preseason second-team All-America squad at the linebacker position. Surratt was the Tar Heels’ quarterback for most of their 2017 opener against Cal, a game Cal won 35-30.)

Every college player was considered for All-America mention by AP, but players from the Pac-12, Big Ten, Mountain West and Mid-American Conference won’t be playing in the fall. Plus a number of players have already opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL draft.

The SEC, ACC, Big 12, Sun Belt, AAC and Conference USA are still planning to play in the fall, but until they actually play a game, the status of the fall seasons in those conferences remains uncertain.

The Pac-12, Big Ten, Mountain West and MAC are hoping to play football in the spring, so would that cause AP to put together a spring preseason All-America squad too? Stay tuned to this site because we plan to release our spring preseason All-America teams in the next day or two.

Cal might be represented on a spring preseason All-America squad, but the Golden Bears had no one on the fall AP All-America teams released Tuesday.

Three Pac-12 players were named to the preseason first team and four more were named to the second team. Oregon had three of its players cited, and two of them were on the first team – offensive tackle Penei Sewell and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. Ducks safety Jevon Holland was named to the second team.

The Pac-12’s third first-team selection was linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. of Oregon State.

The second team included two players from USC – guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and defensive tackle Jay Tufele -- as well as one player from Washington, defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike,:

Here is the entire AP preseason first-team and second-team All-America squads (x indicates the player’s conference is not playing fall football; y indicates the player has opted out of the 2020 season):

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

Running backs: Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.

Tackles: x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.

Guards: x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee.

Center: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.

Tight end: x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State.

Receivers: Ja'Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama.

All-purpose player: y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue.

Kicker: x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa.

.

DEFENSE

Ends: x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami.

Tackles: Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt.

Linebackers: y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley, sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties: Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse.

Punter: Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky.

.

SECOND-TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis.

Tackles: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin.

Guards: x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, USC.

Center: x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.

Receivers: Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota.

All-purpose player: Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama.

Kicker: Game Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma.

.

DEFENSE

Ends: Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami.

Tackles: y-Jay Tufele, junior, USC; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington.

Linebackers: Chazz Surratt, senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern.

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech.

Safeties: x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU.

Punter: x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers.

.

