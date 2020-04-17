Former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis could climb into the second-round of the NFL draft, set to begin next Thursday. At least that’s the opinion of R.J. White of CBS Sports.

Davis is projected as the 48th overall pick — midway through the second round — according to the latest CBS Sports seven-round mock draft, complete with 18 possible trades.

CBS Sports has Davis going to the Jacksonville Jaguars after getting the No. 48 pick in a trade with the New York Jets.

Davis was projected as a third-round selection in recent mock drafts assembled by SI.com and Walter Football.

Meanwhile, former Cal linebacker Evan Weaver, a consensus All-American last fall and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, will go to the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round at No. 168, according to CBS. The Eagles would secure that pick in a trade with the New England Patriots, according to CBS Sports.

The first round of the NFL draft will be held next Thursday, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday, and the fourth through seven on Saturday.

Davis, who began his Cal days as an All-America high hurdler on the track team, was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection at safety last season in his second year as a starter.

*** Here's how SI evaluated Davis when it released its big board of NFL prospects:

Davis had 57 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 12 games but missed the Bears’ Redbox Bowl win over Illinois after undergoing an undisclosed but reportedly minor surgery.

As a result, Davis opted against running the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, expecting he would show off his speed at Cal’s Pro Day. But that event was scrubbed when the COVID-19 virus shut down sports, depriving Davis of his chance to run in front of scouts.

Weaver led the NCAA in tackles last season, setting a Cal record with 182, including 10 tackles for loss, along with three forced fumbles.

Former Cal safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who also participated in the NFL scouting combine, is expected to be a late-round draft pick or more likely will sign as a free agent. Hawkins totaled 10 interceptions during his Cal career.

*** With all college and professional sports at a standstill because of the coronavirus, gamblers probably have been struggling to find a sports outlet. Well, turns out you can place bets on all sorts of things related to the NFL draft: