Cal Football: Ashtyn Davis Taken by Jets in Third Round of NFL Draft

Jake Curtis

Safety Ashtyn Davis, who came to Cal as a walk-on, was selected by the New York Jets in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday. He was the 68th overall pick, and the sixth safety taken in the draft.

Because this was a virtual draft conducted via computers, phones and the internet, Davis watched the draft on TV from Santa Cruz, which is where got the news he had been drafted.

(Quotes will be added soon.)

There was considerable uncertainty about the round in which Davis would be drafted, becasue of his postseason surgery and the inability to provide NFL scouts with a 40-yard dash time. 

He has not played in a game for a while. Davis' most recent game action was the Nov. 30 win over UCLA, and he didn't play the entire game in that one either. He missed the Bears’ win over Illinois in the Red Box Bowl on Dec. 30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara because of an adductor injury that required surgery. He didn't play in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 25 in Mobile, Alabama, as he recovered from the surgery, and the only thing he did during the NFL Combine in late February was bench presses.

Davis was planning to run the 40-yard dash and agility drills for NFL scout during Cal's Pro Day, but that event, which was scheduled for March 20, was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davis figured to record an impressive time in the 40-yard dash becasue he was the Pac-12 110-meter hurdles champion in 2017.

It's been a long road to the NFL for Davis. He faced family hardship as a youngster, which was detailed in this article in the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Davis was planning to attend the University of Redlands after his senior year of high school. But he changed his mind and opted to attend Cal without a scholarship in either football or track. He became a star on the track squad and eventually talked his way onto the football squad.

Now he is in position to make some big-time money if things pan out the way he hopes. Presumably that will take care of the loan his parents had to take out to pay for his schooling at Cal before he was awarded a scholarship.

