Jets Place Ex-Cal S Ashtyn Davis on Active/PUP List

Former Golden Bears safety is expected to be a starter if he recovers sufficiently from foot surgery

Former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis, who is scheduled to be a starter at strong safety in his his second season with the New York Jets in 2021, was one of four Jets players given the designation of Active/Physicially Unable to Perform designation on Friday.

Jets veterans are scheduled to report for training camp on Tuesday, and the Active/PUP designation means the player can be activated at any time during training camp. If the player remains on the list at the deadline to cut the roster down to 53, the player will have to be activated or moved to the Reserve/PUP list.

Davis is working his way back following foot surgery that cut his rookie season short. He suffered the foot injury in the Dec. 6 game against the Raiders and he missed the team's final four games.

Davis played in 10 games, including six starts, in 2020, and recorded 36 tackles, including 25 solo stops.

A third-round choice in the 2020 NFL draft, Davis was hampered prior to the draft by a groin injury he sustained during his final season at Cal. He was ready to play in the Jets regular-season opener, although he only played on special teams that week. He got his first NFL start on defense in second game, against the 49ers.

He missed the next two games with another groin injury, but returned and started his final five games of the season before suffering the foot injury.

Defensive linemen Quinnen Williams, Kyle Phillips and Jonathan Marshall were the other Jets players given the Active/PUP designation.

Cover photo of Ashtyn Davis (32) is by Jamie Germano, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content Services LLC

