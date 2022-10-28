Ex-Cal, NFL Star Nnamdi Asomugha Praised for Netflix Movie Role

Former Cal and NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha has carved out an impressive niche for himself in the movie-making business, getting plaudits for a number of his projects, including his role in “The Good Nurse,” a movie that began streaming on Netflix this week.

He received favorable reviews for his key role as detective Danny Baldwin in "The Good Nurse," which is based on the true story of Charlie Cullen, a nurse and serial killer now serving a prison sentence.

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne play the main characters, but Asomugha may have had the most memorable moment when his generally understated character, tired of being stonewalled, suddenly stood up and angrily bellowed to the risk manager trying to get rid of him, “Sit the (bleep) down.”

The movie did not receive great reviews, but Asomugha was singled out for his performance.

The Boston Globe said this:

Instead, “The Good Nurse” is at its best as a medical police procedural. It helps that Noah Emmerich and Nnamdi Asomugha, playing the cops, give solid, understated performances.

And Brian Tellerico of robertebert.com made this assessment:

And the supporting actors are good too, particularly Asomugha, who could easily lead a gritty detective series that I’d watch every week. I like these actors. I just wish they were in a better movie.

Here is a trailer of the movie, and midway through the video it shows Asomugha questioning the Chastain character.

Asomugha and Noah Emmerich, who plays the other detective on the case, were interviewed about their parts in the movie:

Asked what he wanted audiences to take away from the movie, Asomugha said this, in part:

I think, for me, I just want them to see that there are people out there that are making courageous steps towards bringing down people that need to be brought down. Even if it's the biggest risk of your career or it's a big risk to your life, there are heroes out there that are doing that, and I think that could really encourage someone else to speak up and to do their part.

Asomugha has already established himself in the business, gaining acclaim for his roles in “Crown Heights” and “Sylvie’s Love.” He made his Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated production of “A Soldier’s Play,” and he makes his directorial debut in “The Knife,” a drama he co-wrote and stars in.

The 41-year-old Asomugha was known in the sports world a decade ago for being one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He collected seven interceptions while playing safety for Cal from 2000 through 2002, but he was moved to cornerback after being a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in the 2003 NFL draft. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time first-team All-Pro pick while with the Raiders and later played for the Eagles and 49ers in his 11-year pro career.

Cover photo of Nnamdi Asomugha announcing his retirement from the NFL in 2013 is by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

