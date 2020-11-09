The game remains in the hands of Berkeley Public Health, but if Cal is cleared to play at Arizona State next Saturday the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT.

ESPN2 will air the game.

Of course, Cal still awaits word from Berkeley Public Health, which has required players from one entire position group (likely the defensive line) to quarantine for up to 14 days after being exposed to one of their teammates who tested positive for COVID-19.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said Thursday he hoped — and needed to — get a decision from Berkeley Public Health no later than Monday about whether players who tested negative after contact tracing would be cleared to resume practice and play vs. ASU.

The Bears’ scheduled opener Saturday vs. Washington was canceled because they did not have any scholarship players available at one position group.

Wilcox expressed frustration Thursday in the wake of the Cal-UW game being canceled. He said the Bears didn't choose to cancel, but had no choice because they were without players at one entire position group.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t, you know, got my blood boiling a little bit,” he said. “We respect the virus and the seriousness of it. (Players have) done a really good job of trying to do everything we’ve asked them to do, that the institution has asked them to do and we thought that the state and (Berkeley) public health office was asking them to do.

“So when the game gets taken away from you, that can be an emotional moment.”

ASU (0-1, 0-1) opened Saturday at USC, building a 27-14 lead before the Trojans scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes to escape with a 28-27 triumph.

The Sun Devils ran for 258 yards against USC but had only 21 passing yards in the second half. They also allowed the Trojans 556 yards, which ranks them last among 123 FBS teams, albeit after just a one-game sample.

Arizona State has beaten Cal their two most recent meetings, including 24-17 last year at Memorial Stadium when Bears quarterback Chase Garbers broke his collarbone.

The Bears will be playing at Tempe for the first time since the 2016 season, when they lost 51-41. Cal had won 10 of the previous 13 matchups.

