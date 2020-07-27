CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Ranking the College Football Conferences: Pac-12 Lagging Behind Again

Justin Herbert, who quarterbacked Oregon to the Pac-12 title last season, was a first-round NFL draft choicePhoto by Brian Spurlock - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Athlon recently presented its rankings of the 10 FBS football conferences for 2020, and as usual the Pac-12 did not fare well.

The Pac-12 came in last among the Power 5 conferences, but the question was not whether the Pac-12 might be ranked ahead of the Big 12 or the Atlantic Coast Conference, but whether it would be ranked ahead of the American Athletic Conference and the Mountain West Conference, two members of the Group of Five Conferences.

The Pac-12 comes in at No. 5, which is as good as the conference can expect. When a team (Oregon) is the consensus favorite even though it lost a quarterback (Justin Herbert) who was a first-round draft choice leaving uncertainty at that vital position, then there must be questions about the strength of that conference.

Here is what Athlon said about the Pac-12:

Times are not great in the Pac-12, which has only two teams in our projected Top 25 for 2020 — USC and Oregon. Washington and California will be Oregon’s biggest threats in the North. Utah, which lost a ton of talent off of last year’s breakthrough team, and Arizona State are next in line in the South. The pressure is on Chip Kelly to get things turned around at UCLA.

The bright side for Cal fans is that is may not take a juggernaut to capture a Pac-12 title in 2020 -- assuming there is a Pac-12 football season in 2020.

The Pac-12 has not had a team in the four-team College Football Playoff in any of the past three seasons, and the last Pac-12 team to make it (Washington in 2016) lost its opening playoff game decisively to Alabama.

Here is how Athlon ranked the conferences:

1. Southeastern Conference

2. Big Ten

3. Atlantic Coast Conference

4. Big 12

5. Pac-12

6. American Athletic Conference

7. Mountain West

8. Conferene USA

9. Sun Belt

10. Mid-American Conference

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Netflix Visits Laney College, Which Gave Cal CJ Anderson, Marcel Dancy

Oakland community college's 2019 season is the focus of "Last Chance U' starting this week on Netflix

Jake Curtis

Ex-Cal Safety Jaylinn Hawkins Could Be Falcons’ Sleeper Impact Player

CBS Sports names one non-first-round draft pick on each NFC team that could flourish as a rookie, and for Atlanta, it was Jaylinn Hawkins, a former Golden Bears standout

Jake Curtis

Does Jets' Trade of Jamal Adams Mean Ashtyn Davis Becomes a Starter?

Bradley McDougald figures to step in as starter at safety for Jets, but the Jets have been talking up former Cal star Davis since he was drafted

Jake Curtis

ESPN Ranks Cal's Recruiting Class 25th - Are Players Staying Local?

It's still early in the process, but Bears have commitments from two Bay Area players and have interest from a few other local athletes

Jake Curtis

by

RugBear

Another Bay Area Recruit Commits to Cal -- OT Ryan Lange

Recruits in the class of 2021 seem to be staying close to home this year, and Ryan Lange is the third Bay Area player to commit to the Cal

Jake Curtis

by

Steve V. Wood

Billy Donovan once told Jaylen Brown he didn't work hard enough

Thunder coach Billy Donovan is pleased his comments have helped fuel Jaylen Brown

Jeff Faraudo

New WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu teams in Liberty backcourt with Layshia Clarendon

WNBA favorite Seattle Storm too much for the New York Liberty

Jeff Faraudo

Former Cal star Max Homa delivered his best performance of the season

Max Homa had three rounds of 67 or better over four days at the 3M Open

Jeff Faraudo

Report: Cal Will Face Arizona for Its 10th Game in New Pac-12 Schedule

Site of the Cal-Arizona game is unknown, but the Wildcats have beaten the Bears five times in a row

Jake Curtis

Former NCAA champ from Cal had eight birdies on the way to a 64

Former Cal star trails the co-leaders by three strokes at 3M Open

Jeff Faraudo