Athlon Sports Ranks Pac-12 Quarterbacks for 2022

Athlon Sports took on the task of ranking the Pac-12 quarterbacks for the 2022 season. One interesting point is that seven of its 12 projected starters were acquired during the offseason by way of transfer from another school. That also makes such rankings difficult.

Cal is expecting its quarterback (or quarterbacks) to perform better than where Athlon ranks the Golden Bears’ signal-callers at No. 11. As we all know quarterback play often determines just how successful a team will be, and it is the pivotal question for Cal.

Athlon noted that the skills of the quarterback is not the only variable in determining a quarterback’s success. And the Bears’ inexperience at key offensive positions is one of the issues Cal’s quarterback(s) must deal with. But if those inexperienced players perform well, Cal’s quarterback should have success and perform much better than its Athlon ranking.

Here is how Athlon prefaced its rankings:

Ranking the quarterbacks by conference or nationally is no easy task. To help compile the rankings, there was some projection involved for 2022. This was not a ranking of quarterbacks only based on accomplishments so far or pro potential. All factors — pure talent, supporting cast, having a clear hold on the No. 1 position, previous production, 2022 projection, and scheme changes (just to name a few) — were considered and projected to rank the quarterbacks in the Pac-12 for 2022.

Here are the Athlon quarterback rankings, with its commentary about the Cal quarterback included.

1. Caleb Williams, USC (transfer from Oklahoma)

2. Cameron Rising, Utah (2021 first-team all-Pac-12)

3. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (2021 second-team all-Pac-12)

4. Cameron Ward, Washington State (transfer from Incarnate Word)

5. Tanner McKee, Stanford (returning starter)

6. Jayden de Laura, Arizona (transfer from Washington State)

7. Bo Nix, Oregon (transfer from Auburn)

8. Chance Nolan, Oregon State (returning starter)

9. Michael Penix, Washington (transfer from Indiana)

10. Emory Jones, Arizona State (transfer from Florida)

11. Jack Plummer, Cal (transfer from Purdue)

Not only must coordinator Bill Musgrove replace Chase Garbers, but the Golden Bears lost their leading rusher (Christopher Brooks), the top four receivers from 2021, and return only two starters along the offensive line. Needless to say, there’s a lot of transition for Musgrove and coach Justin Wilcox to navigate going into the ’22 season. Plummer exited spring as the front-runner to replace Garbers, but Kai Millner could push for the job in the fall. Plummer played in 21 games over the last four years at Purdue and threw for 3,405 yards and 26 touchdowns to 10 picks. The Arizona native has flashed potential at times as an off-and-on starter with the Boilermakers, and the ’22 season should provide an opportunity to make a splash as the full-time starter.

12. Brandon Lewis, Colorado (returning starter)

