With three weeks to go before the season opener, Cal held its first extended scrimmage sessions on Saturday, and the pecking order on the offensive line seems to be emerging.

The Bears ran about 90 plays — 70 of them by the first and second teams — and the same five linemen were on the field together for every snap taken by the starting offense.

If Saturday had been a real game day, we’d have seen these five up front:

RT: Brayden Rohme, 6-6, 285, R-Jr.

RG: Spencer Lovell, 6-6, 335, R-Sr.

C: Matthew Cindric, 6-4, 295, R-Sr.

LG: Brian Driscoll, 6-4, 315, R-Jr.

LT: Ben Coleman, 6-4, 330, R-Jr.

“They’re really progressing,” Cal offensive line coach Angus McClure says in the video at the top of this story. “They’re starting to show some physicality. They’re starting to show some very good communication skills, so the synergy is coming along. We have a long ways to go but I see some good progress from that group.”

Cindric and Coleman are returning full-time starters and Rohme started the final four games a year ago. Driscoll has extensive experience off the bench and Lovell is a transfer from Arizona State.

McClure noted that it helps the O-line to compete on a daily basis against a defense expected to be one of the Pac-12’s best.

“We see everything in training camp,” he said. “Every front known to man, every pressure known to man. It makes us better as a group.”

Starting quarterback Jack Plummer, who continues to separate himself from the pack, operated out of a clean pocket through the scrimmage. He may never have been touched while dropping back to pass, as he explains in the video above.

Coach Justin Wilcox liked much of what he saw from the line on Saturday.

“I thought the O-line pass protection was really good. The run stuff got better as the day went on,” he said.

Rohme talks in the video below about what he saw from his unit.

The first offense moved the ball effectively and didn’t turn it over. Sophomore receiver Mavin Anderson caught a touchdown pass, while fellow wideouts J.Michael Sturdivant and Jeremiah Hunter also each made highlight-reel receptions.

The Bears hope the size and speed of their receivers leads to a more productive offense this season. Rohme, who has flipped this season from left tackle to right, talks in the video below about how the line welcomes the responsibility of setting a tone.

Cindric and Coleman are the anchors of the line, but McClure is encouraged by the continued improvement made by Rohme, who flipped from left tackle a year ago to right tackle.

Here’s what the Bears’ O-line coach had to say about the Chandler, Arizona native:

Six players got all the reps with the second-team O-line during Saturday’s scrimmage sessions:

RT: T.J. Session, 6-4, 300, R-Jr.

RG: Ender Aguilar, 6-5, 285, R-So.

C: Dylan Jemtegaard, 6-4, 290, R-Fr.

LG: Sioape Vatikani, 6-3, 335, Fr.

LT: Everett Johnson, 6-7, 310, Jr.

or: Colin Hamilton, 6-7, 305, R-So.

Redshirt freshman Bastian Swinney (6-6, 310) has missed the early portion of fall camp, but Wilcox expects him to be cleared to practice soon and believes he will move into the rotation.

Session is a transfer from Montana State while Vatikani is an intriguing true freshman from Reno with “grown-man strength,” according to McClure.

Cindric said this week he’s been impressed by how quickly the newcomers — Lovell, Session and Vatikani — have progressed.

“Our offense isn’t easy to learn. They came in this summer and really got to it, and don’t really have too many mistakes. That’s the first thing I notice,” he said.

“They’re all just strong guys. They’ve been working really hard and they’ve been communicating well. The older guys on our line have done a good job bringing them in and helping them learn kind of how we play.”

Here’s more from McClure on Lovell, Session and Vatikani:

Wilcox discusses Saturday’s scrimmage

Wilcox talks in the video below about what he saw during the Bears’ scrimmage:

Correia injury not serious

Starting nose guard Ricky Correia, a key member of the Bears’ defensive line, was helped off the field during Friday’s practice after suffering what appeared to be a lower-body injury. He did not practice Saturday.

Wilcox confirmed the injury is not serious. “He’ll be back sooner than later,” the coach said.

Cover photo of Cal tackle Brayden Rohme by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

