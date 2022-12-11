Ex-Cal Offensive Coordinator Beau Baldwin Is ASU Offensive Coordinator

This bit of news has to be interesting to Cal fans: Former Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin is now the offensive coordinator at Arizona State. The hiring was announced on Friday.

Baldwin becomes the chief architect of the Sun Devils' offense under new head coach Kenny Dillingham, who seems to know a little something about scoring points after what he did as Oregon offensive coordinator this past season.

Baldwin was Cal's first offensive coordinator under Justin Wilcox, leaving his job as head coach at Eastern Washington to leads the Bears offense. But Cal's offense sputtered in three years under Baldwin from 2017 through 2019. In 2017, the Bears finished 10th in the Pac-12 in scoring and 11th in total offense. In both 2018 and 2019, the Bears wound up last in the conference in both scoring and total offense.

He left Cal after the 2019 season to become the head coach at Cal Poly, although it's unclear whether he left of his or was pushed.

The 50-year-old Baldwin spent three seasons as the Mustangs’ head coach, going 4-21, and he resigned a week ago.

Dillingham said that Baldwin will call the offensive plays for the Sun Devils.

Dillingham also hired another former Cal assistant, Charlie Ragle, to his staff. Ragle was the Bears' special-teams coordinator under Wilcox before leaving to become head coach at Idaho State. He resined from that position to join the ASU staff. At Arizona State, Ragle will again be special teams coordinator but has the aiddition title of assistant head coach.

