Three days after announcing he was “exploring his options” by entering the transfer portal, Cal defensive end Luc Bequette has found a new college football home.

“Just letting people know that I will always love Cal!” he said in a message. “I chose Boston College today. In the process of doing my application now.”

Luquette, a three-year starter who was granted a sixth year of eligibility for this season, made the move in order to play in the fall. Because he is a graduate transfer, he can play immediately.

The Pac-12 has canceled the 2020 fall season but Boston College plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference, which still intends to play. The Eagles are scheduled to play a 10-game, ACC-only schedule, beginning Sept. 19 at Duke. They will face preseason AP No. 1 Clemson on the road on Oct. 31.

Bequette isn't the only one jumping to the ACC. Notre Dame, which plays an independent schedule in football, has joined the conference for this season and will visit Boston College on Nov. 14.

Bequette reached out to salute Cal fans:

He also pinned an old tweet that remains applicable:

Hoping to attract the eye of NFL scouts, Bequette felt a need to find a destination where he could play a fall season. Even Cal coach Justin Wilcox, talking with reporters on a Zoom call last week, said he understand why any player might feel that urgency.

"Yeah, just exploring my options,” Bequette told Cal Sports Report after entering the transfer portal. “If I can't find anywhere in time, I'll stay at Cal, but I just need to be able to play this last season.”

He found an option in a BC team that was 6-7 last year and is picked to finish at the bottom of the ACC Atlantic Division but starts fresh with new coach Jeff Hafley.

Photo by Mark J. Rebelias, USA Today

A 6-foot-2, 285-pound native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Bequette totaled 101 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks the past two seasons.

He showed his versatility last season when he was moved inside to nose tackle to fill unexpected personnel needs.

Bequette has started all 38 games the past three seasons and was named a preseason third-team All-Pac-12 pick by Athlon.

There is no certainty the Pac-12 will play a spring season, so Bequette hopes he’s giving himself the best chance to show his skills this fall. The ACC, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference all are trying to play a fall season, while the Pac-12 and Big Ten have opted out.

Reserve wide receiver Ricky Walker III, also a graduate transfer, will play at Oregon State, assuming the Pac-12 plays a spring schedule.

