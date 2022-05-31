Aaron Rodgers-Tom Brady Favored in 'The Match' Golf Event

Former Cal star is part of the 'old' duo that is the betting favorite against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the Wednesday competition

Experience is the difference, or so say the oddsmakers of The Match, the televised charity golf competition featuring former Cal star Aaron Rodgers that will take place Wednesday, June 1.

This is the sixth iteration of The Match, and for the first time it will not feature any pro golfers. Instead it will be a contest of four all-star quarterbacks. The two teams teeing off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Pacific time) on TNT will be the duo of Rodgers and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady against the tandem of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo's Josh Allen.

The Match will be played at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, and the format is 12 holes of match play, modified alternate-shot. The winner of each hole will get one point and the loser none, with each team getting half a point if the hole is halved.

Rodgers and Brady have played in this event in the past. In fact Rodgers and partner Bryson DeChambeau beat Brady and Phil Mickelson last year.

And they have the age advantage. Or is it a disadvantage?

The combined ages of Brady and Rodgers is 82 years, while Allen and Mahomes are 30 years younger at 52 years.

So who is favored to win this, uh, event?

Every oddsmakers has the old men as the favorites

DraftKings Sportsbook has Brady and Rodgers at -160 odds to win, while Allen and Mahomes are at +140. This means a $10 bet on Brady and Rodgers at -160 will pay $16.25 if they win -- a profit of $6.25. A $10 bet on Mahomes and Allen at +140 will pay $24 if they win -- a profit of $14..

Sportsline golf expert Mark McClure has the old men at -160 odds, and the youngsters at +150

Sports Interaction Sportsbook puts Rodgers-Brady odds at -170, although that is down from -200. Mahomes and Allen are at +125.

"We have the experience," Rodgers said, according to The Athletic's Greg Auman. "Tommy’s played a ton of Pebble Beach events; he’s played The Match a number of times. I’ve played in Pebble and Tahoe. We’ve got a decided advantage."

And here's this:

The most interesting bet would be to wager on the TV ratings for the event. Last July's event, in which Rodgers and DeChambeau defeated Brady and Mickelson, drew 1,249,000 viewers.

It seems risky to bet on a charity event in which the participants are playing a sport that is not the sport in which they are paid. But after seeing the chipping contest . . . Well, take a look here:

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by William Glasheen, USA TODAY Network

