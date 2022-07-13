Skip to main content

Incoming Big 12 Commissioner Does Not Exclude Pac-12 From Possible Expansion

But Brett Yormack says "nothing is imminent" regarding possible new members

Incoming Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormack admitted Wednesday that his conference might consider adding schools from the Pac-12.

Yormack, who officially takes over from Bob Bowlsby on August 1, made his first public comments since USC and UCLA agreed to join the Big Ten in 2024.

He said the Big 12 is exploring all options regarding possible expansion, according to the ESPN.com report, and when asked specifically whether he was considering adding teams from the Pac-12, he said this:

"We're open for business. And optionality is good. And we're vetting through all of them. I think it's fair to say I've received a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest. We're exploring those levels of interest. Nothing is imminent."

The last sentence that “nothing is imminent” suggests the rumored move of Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado joining the Big 12 will not occur soon. Of course, conference commissioners have gone back on their words in the recent past and things tend to change rapidly these days.

The Pac-12 has issued two statements in recent weeks:

"The 10 university presidents and chancellors remain committed to a shared mission of academic and athletic excellence on behalf of our student-athletes," the Pac-12 said in a statement on July 1.

The other statement noted the Pac-12 will begin negotiating media rights.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Yormack said "there is not a definitive plan right now, and he added the conference is "a very unified group." The Big 12 will add BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF on July 1, 2023.

Cal has not been mentioned prominently in reports of Pac-12 teams that might join the Big 12, but things seem to change by the day.

The more significant news for Cal’s future is that the UC Regents plan to meet next week regarding the departure of UCLA to the Big Ten and how that impacts the Cal athletic department, which sponsors 30 varsity sports.

.

Cover photo by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Collin Morikawa is defending champion at The Open
Other Sports

Experts Weigh in on Whether Collin Morikawa or Max Homa Can Win The Open

By Jeff Faraudo4 minutes ago
UCLA Cal Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Football

How Could UCLA Leave the Pac-12 Without Bringing Cal Along With It?

By Jake Curtis1 hour ago
DeJuan Clayton brings the ball up court at Duke.
Basketball

DeJuan Clayton Relives an `Amazing' Game vs. Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

By Jeff Faraudo20 hours ago
Tiger Homa Gary A Vasquez
Other Sports

Max Homa Thrilled to Be Paired with Tiger Woods at British Open

By Jake Curtis21 hours ago
DeJuan Clayton at Coppin State
Basketball

Transfer Guard DeJuan Clayton Brings Scoring, Experience from Coppin to Cal

By Jeff FaraudoJul 12, 2022
Aaron Rodgers Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK 2
Football

Aaron Rodgers' First Tattoo Is Cryptic -- Of Course

By Jake CurtisJul 11, 2022
Max Homa
Other Sports

Max Homa Hoists Himself to Third Place Before Faltering Late at Scottish Open

By Jeff FaraudoJul 11, 2022
Korey Lee Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Other Sports

Former Cal Catcher Korey Lee Gets His First Major-League Hit Sunday

By Jake CurtisJul 11, 2022