Aaron Rodgers News: Packers Offer Big Contract, But Trade Scenarios Lined Up

Prospective trades reportedly already arranged if the former Cal star wants to go elsewhere rather than accept Green Bay's huge multi-year offer

Two forces reportedly are pulling at former Cal star Aaron Rodgers as he tries to make a decision about his future.

ESPN reported Monday that the Packers have offered a lucrative long-term contract that “would alter the quarterback market.”

Meanwhile, trade partners and trade compensation have already been lined up for Rodgers if he decides he wants to play for another team next season, according to a report over the weekend from Pro Football Talk.

Taking the contract issue first, the deal offered Rodgers reportedly is a three- or four-year deal that would give Rodgers, 38, security into his 40s but would also help the Packers’ salary-cap situation.

The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's highest-paid quarterback at the moment. He signed a 10-year deal worth $450 million, an annual value of $45 million. Presumably Rodgers’ deal would be worth more than that, although two weeks ago Rodgers dismissed reports that he was seeking a deal that would pay him about $50 million a year.

The ESPN report also reported that the Broncos “are lurking” as a possible trade partner if Rodgers should decide he wants to play for another team.

That brings us to the Pro Football Talk report that said potential trades for Rodgers have already been lined up.

Not surprisingly, the Broncos are one such prospective trade partner with two other teams possibly in the mix.

According to the report, Rodgers has decided that he will play football next season, eliminating the possibility of retirement, but he has not decided whether he wants to play the 2022 season with the Packers or request a trade to another team. His quandary on that subject may be why he has yet to announce a decision.

Here is an excerpt from that Pro Football Talk report:

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams — and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves have been arranged, essentially, with the permission of the Packers. The destinations are believed to be exclusively in the AFC. To little surprise, the Broncos are one of them. Other viable possibilities are, we’re told, the Titans and Steelers. To be clear, if Rodgers chooses Denver or Tennesseee or Pittsburgh, the deals will fall into place quickly, both as to the trade terms and as to the contract Rodgers would sign.

This flies in the face of a quote from Packers Brian Gutekunst, who said a week ago that "not a single person" has called about interest in Rodgers.

CBS Sports followed up the Pro Football Talk report with hypothetical, possible deals that might work for the three teams to acquire Rodgers:

Denver Broncos Potential offer: 2022 first-round pick (No. 9), 2023 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, WR Jerry Jeudy Pittsburgh Steelers Potential offer: 2022 first-round pick (No. 20), 2023 first-round pick, 2024 conditional first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick Tennessee Titans Potential offer: 2022 first-round pick (No. 26), 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2022 third-round pick, QB Ryan Tannehill

The possible interest by the Broncos and Steelers makes sense because both teams need an elite starting quarterback.

Denver’s head coach is Nathaniel Hackett, who was Green Bay’s offensive coordinator this past season and is a favorite of Rodgers.

Pittsburgh’s head coach is Mike Tomlin, who has often been complimented by Rodgers.

The Titans’ possible interest in Rodgers is a little less obvious. Ryan Tannehill quarterbacked Tennessee to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs this past season, although he was not effective in the Titans’ playoff loss to the Bengals when he threw three interceptions. The Tennessean has this line: “Ryan Tannehill’s three interceptions were the Titans' downfall.”

However, Titans officials seem to be satisfied with Tannehill being their quarterback heading into next season, as indicated by a recent Tennessean report.

Of course, what front office people say and what they do are not always the same.

We continue to wait for a Rodger decision, which is expected to come any day, although the options are making the choice difficult it seems.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports

