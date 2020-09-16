SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

The Big Ten Announces Football Is Back; What is the Pac-12's Next Move?

They are celebrating today at Ohio State and in the Big Ten.Photo by Joshua Bickel, USA Today

Jeff Faraudo

For now, anyway, the Pac-12 stands alone.

The Big Ten announced Wednesday morning it will begin playing football the weekend of Oct 23-24, leaving the Pac-12 as he nation’s only Power Five conference still holding out.

Both leagues determined last month that the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic was too severe to play football, but five weeks later Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced an about-face.

Big Ten officials cited daily testing capabilities and an increased confidence in the latest medical information.

"Great news today. Over the past month, I could sense the anticipation from our players and coaches, and I'm thrilled on their behalf that they will have a chance to play a 2020 season. Stay positive. Test negative. Let's play football,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday in a statement.

There was no immediate news out of the Pac-12, which has canceled all fall sports. The plan announced last month included the possibility of a spring football season. But the pressure is mounting to return sooner.

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers on Wednesday morning tweeted, “Hey @Pac12 @GavinNewsom I’m waiting ……”

Chase Garbers wants to hear from the Pac-12

USC players sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, asking him to ease restrictions and allow college football.

A reversal in the Pac-12 would require approval from the conference presidents and chancellors, but also from local health officials. For Cal that would mean getting the nod from Alameda County and the city of Berkeley, which so far have maintained strict limits on gatherings.

But the Pac-12 formed a partnership early this month with San Diego-base Quidel Corporation, which will provide rapid response testing that will allow for players to be tested on a daily basis, with results available almost immediately.

Commissioner Larry Scott at the time called it “a game-changer” that could alter the Pac-12’s football timeline. The tests were expected to be delivered to the Pac-12 by the end of this month.

That might allow the conference to begin playing by sometime in November.

The Big Ten felt pressure from within and from the outside to play this fall, including a push from President Donald Trump. Ohio State coach Ryan Day was among the most outspoken proponents of reinstating the season.

Ralph Russo, college football writer for the Associated Press, weighed in on how that impacted the Big Ten decision:

Ralph Russo on the Big Ten

The Big Ten will play an eight-game, conference-only schedule, with a league championship game set for Dec. 19. Other teams will play a cross-division game that same day.

Game schedules are expected to be released later this week. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said Wednesday morning that scheduling will be flexible, with games to be played on Fridays and possibly even Mondays, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

The Big Ten will complete its season before the Dec. 20 Selection Day for the College Football Playoff.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said that there will be no public sale of tickets for fans to attend games, but that family may be accommodated on a campus-by-campus basis.

Ross Dellinger of SI reported that Northwestern president Morton Shapiro initially wasn’t sold on playing sports without students on campus,

"I did grapple with that. End of the day, I found arguments of if we can do it safely, there's no reason not to go ahead and do it,” Shapiro said.

The Big Ten's daily rapid testing program will begin Sept. 30 on all 14 campuses. Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game, ESPN reported. 

.

*** Here is Jake Curtis' analysis of what's next for the Pac-12: 

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Big Ten Approves 8-Game Football Season Perhaps Starting in October

Nothing official yet, but would this mean the Pac-12 will follow suit and start playing football in the fall?

Jake Curtis

Ex-Cal Star Tyson Alualu Has a Big Game in Steelers' Win Over Giants

New position not a problem for Alualu in his 100th career start. Former Golden Bears standout Devante Downs makes his first career NFL start and makes a big play for Giants

Jake Curtis

Cal's All-NBA team features three elite guards, led by Jason Kidd

Four clear choices and one that can be debated make up our Bears' All-NBA team

Jeff Faraudo

Ron Rivera has the Washington Football Team off to a good start in his debut season

Ex-Cal star trying to rally a franchise whose 3-13 record last year was the least of its problems

Jeff Faraudo

Marcus Semien the only active player on Cal's All-MLB all-star team

The selections to Cal's all-time major league team span more than a century

Jeff Faraudo

Who are Cal's greatest all-time greatest NFL players?

Cal has produced a long list of elite quarterbacks, but one stands out

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Tennis Player Kent Hunter Joins Protests of Racial Injustice

Williams sisters' success out of Compton indirectly led to Hunter's success out of Compton

Jake Curtis

Aaron Rodgers Leads Ex-Cal Performers in Opening NFL Weekend

Packers QB not over the hill yet. Rams' Jared Goff gets a win in bounce-back season. Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. provides the hit of the day -- on offense

Jake Curtis

Cal Women's Soccer Player Abena Aidoo Has 'Life-Changing' Summer

Participation in the Black Lives Matter movement was important for the Cal junior of Ghanaian descent

Jake Curtis

13 Ex-Cal Players Listed as Starters for NFL Season Openers

A total of 19 former Golden Bears are scheduled to be in NFL uniforms this weekend for the first games of the season

Jake Curtis