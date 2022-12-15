Pac-12 Football Game Picks: Bowl Games Could Be Decided By Attrition

The onslaught of 43 college football bowl games begins Friday with two you won’t want to miss — the Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl and the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl.

We’re pretty confident neither of them will ever be confused with the Granddaddy played every year at Pasadena.

Seven Pac-12 teams are participating this postseason — three each in games at California and Texas and one in Las Vegas.

Matchups will be impacted more than ever by attrition. Players are opting out to prepare for the NFL draft and other have jumped into the transfer portal sure they will find a better football home. As always, some are injured and unavailable.

That makes picking winners in the bowls even more challenging, but we will endeavor to do so with games involving Pac-12 schools.

Enjoy the holidays!

Week 14 records: Jeff 0-1, Jake 0-1

Season records: Jeff 56-34-1, Jake 49-44-1

All picks against the spread

Betting line from sisportsbook.com

Saturday

LAS VEGAS BOWL

At Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Florida (plus-10.5) vs. Oregon State, 11:30 a.m., ESPN

Jake: With star Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson opting out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft, the Gators’ starting quarterback will be Jack Miller III, who has not taken a single snap this season. The Beavers have no passing game, but they won’t need it to win by more than 10 points. Pick: Oregon State

Jeff: OSU’s run game, powered by freshman Damien Martinez, will feast on a Florida defense that ranks 101st nationally, allowing 176 rushing yards per game and 26 touchdowns on the ground. The Gators are a mess — starting quarterback Anthony Richardson has opted out and backup Jalen Kitna was kicked off the team after being arrested on child porn charges. Pick: Oregon State

JIMMY KIMMEL LA BOWL

At SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Washington State (plus-3) vs. Fresno State, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Jake: FormerCal coach Jeff Tedford and quarterback Jake Haener led Fresno State to a win over Boise State in the Mountain West title game. And Haener will play in the LA Bowl rather than opt out to prepare for the NFL draft. The Cougars’ offensive and defensive coordinators are leaving for other jobs, although it’s unclear whether offensive coordinator Eric Morris will stick around for the bowl game before leaving to become head coach at North Texas. Pick: Fresno State.

Jeff: Jeff Tedford’s Bulldogs began the season 1-4, but have won eight in a row. Quarterback Joe Haener is healthy and has 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions the past five games. And ex-Cal receiver/return specialist Nikko Remigio has contributed 1,529 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns. On top of that, WSU has been hit by by injury, the transfer portal and linebacker Daiyan Henley opting out for the NFL draft. Pick: Fresno

Wednesday, Dec. 28

HOLIDAY BOWL

At Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Oregon (minus-14) vs. North Carolina, 5 p.m., FOX

Jake: Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez opted out, but quarterback Bo Nix will play in the bowl, although offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is gone (head coach at Arizona State). Nix’s dual with North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye will be interesting, especially since neither team can play defense. Pick: Oregon.

Jeff: Tar Heels’ offensive coordinator Phil Longo has departed for the same job at Wisconsin and QB Drake Maye will be without top wideout Josh Downs, who will skip the game to prep for the NFL draft. Oregon also has suffered defections but UNC has lost three starting defensive backs. Pick: Oregon

Thursday, Dec. 29

ALAMO BOWL

At Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Texas (minus-5.5) vs. Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN

Jake: Interesting matchup with the Huskies facing their former head coach, Steve Sarkisian. Washington is the underdog but when quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced he was returning for another season and will play in the Alamo Bowl, the Huskies became the favorites in my book. Pick: Washington.

Jeff: Three key Texas players, including running back Bijan Robinson, a unanimous All-American and top NFL prospect, have opted out of playing in the bowl game. Also out is Roschon Johnson — the two combined to rush for more than 2,100 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. Pick: Washington

Friday, Dec. 30

SUN BOWL

At Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Pittsburgh (plus-6.5) vs. UCLA, 11 a.m., CBS

Jake: UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and RB Zach Charbonnet are practicing with the team this week, which suggests they will play in the Sun Bowl. If they do play, the Bruins should score enough points to win and cover the spread. Pick: UCLA

Jeff: This game will match the Bruins’ offense — led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet — against a Pitt defense expected to send several players to the NFL. Pitt QB Kedon Slovis, formerly of USC, is transferring again and won’t play. Pick: UCLA

Monday, Jan. 2

COTTON BOWL

At AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

USC (minus-1.5) vs. Tulane, 10 a.m., ESPN

Jake: Two concerns for USC: 1. Tulane’s Tyjae Spears rushed for 199 yards in the Green Waves’ victory in AAC title game, and USC’s run defense is lousy. 2. Teams that are disappointed in their bowl destination typically play poorly, and the Trojans can’t forget that they were one win from getting into the College Football Playoff. Nonetheless, if Caleb Williams is healthy and can move around, USC should win even if it’s not pretty. Pick: USC

Jeff: The 14th-ranked Green Wave (12-2) has flown under the radar most of the season, but boasts a talented back in Tyjae Spears, who has rushed for 1,376 yards and 15 touchdowns. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is nursing a hamstring injury — if he plays the Trojans should easily cover this modest point spread. Pick: USC

ROSE BOWL

At Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Utah (minus-3) vs. Penn State, 2 p.m., ESPN

Jake: Penn State’s only two losses were to teams in the College Football Playoff (Michigan and Ohio State), but the Nittany Lions didn’t beat anyone of note either. Penn State has a strong defense, and Utah will be without two of its best players -- defensive back Clark Phillips III and tight end Dalton Kincaid – who opted out of the postseason. But Utah typically plays well in the postseason and has played its best football recently. Pick: Utah

Jeff: Running back Tavion Thomas has opted out but the Utes have rushed for nearly 2,200 yards without him and will absorb his absence. The Nittany Lions have their own personnel issues, and will be without top WR Parker Washington and CB Joey Porter Jr. Pick: Utah

Cover photo of Oregon State running back Damien Martinez by Darren Yamashita, USA Today

