Cal Football: Ex-Wisconsin RB Bradrick Shaw Disputes Big Ten View of Pac-12

Jeff Faraudo

The question prompted a big smile from Bradrick Shaw.

How does the Big Ten Conference view the Pac-12?

The Cal running back, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, is a graduate transfer from Wisconsin of the Big Ten.

Shaw was with the Badgers so long that he was a second-year player in 2016 when Cal coach Justin Wilcox made a one-season stopover in Madison to serve as defensive coordinator.

So what do players from Big Ten country think about the Pac-12?

“Before I got here, Big Ten players say it’s Air-Raid,” he said, referring to the up-tempo, pass-oriented offense that Cal utilized under former coach Sonny Dykes and Washington State operated under Mike Leach.

“That’s the only thing they would say . . . it’s softer football. But just being out there practicing, it’s not that. Football is football and you do the wrong thing you’re going to get knocked out.”

*** Shaw talks about new teammate, former Kentucky fullback Drew Schlegel:

The Bears weren’t even in pads yet when Shaw made his remarks. “I know it’s going to get physical,” he said.

“I know a lot of my buddies are going to be watching. Once they see it, they’re going to be asking me questions, and I’ll be like, `Yeah, this is real football here.’ The Pac-12 is legit.”

Shaw certainly brings a physical presence to the Bears at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. He describes himself as a downhill runner and says he has easily fit into the Bears’ running back room and adapted seamlessly to offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave’s pro-style scheme.

*** Shaw describes what his role will be for the Golden Bears: 

“It’s been really good. A lot of the concepts of Wisconsin apply to Cal football. Just different lingo. A lot of the stuff was surprisingly similar,” he said.

Running backs coach Aristotle Thompson called Shaw a solid addition to the running backs group but didn’t want to label him until the Bears are in pads.

“It’s a different game when you’re playing in underwear. I’m going to wait until we get the armor on. That’s when we’re playing some real football,” Thompson said. “See what happens when the defense can actually hit you back, not just say, `Boo,’ then we’ll determine that.”

Quarterback Chase Garbers said the Bears have welcomed Shaw to the mix.

“Last year we had a two-headed monster with Chris (Brown) and Marcel (Dancy) and now we have a three-headed monster,” Garbers said of the Bears’ primary backs. “Bradrick came from Wisconsin, runs a similar system, pro-style, downhill running. He’s really picked up on the offense pretty quickly, and we’re excited to have him.”

*** Here's what offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave said about Shaw and fellow transfer Drew Schlegel:  

Adding to the experience has been the contribution of former Cal and NFL back C.J. Anderson, who has participated in several Zoom calls, providing input to the running backs. “To get his aspect on things, it’s been great,” Shaw said.

Shaw’s time at Wisconsin was well spent. He earned a bachelor’s degree in life sciences communication and a master’s degree in education leadership and policy analysis.

He overcame an ACL injury at the end of the 2017 campaign that caused him to miss all of 2018, and says his left knee is now fully healthy.

But Shaw’s time at Wisconsin overlapped with the arrival of Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns from 2017 through ’19. He carried the ball an astonishing 926 times before trekking to the NFL after last season.

Shaw, meanwhile totaled 938 yards on 202 career attempts during his three active seasons. In 2019, he got just 18 carries and was the Badgers’ sixth-leading rusher with 116 yards.

“No knock on him — he was doing his thing. I was all for it,” Shaw said of Taylor. "Now I feel like it’s finally time for me to make my last stand on the college football stage.”

Shaw said he saw an opportunity at Berkeley and likes the atmosphere he’s found. “Everybody treats everybody with respect here,” he said. “That’s the main thing, just something I noticed. There’s always a positive energy.”

His time with Wilcox four years ago closed the deal when Shaw sought a new school.

“That really drove my decision,” he said. “I just knew what kind of man he was, what kind of guy he is coaching.”

*** Shaw talks about Justin Wilcox: 

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

