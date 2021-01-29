Cal Football: Bears RB Bradrick Shaw Enters Transfer Portal

He was fifth on the Bears team in rushing in 2020 and will be a seventh-year senior at his next school

Running back Bradrick Shaw, who played the 2020 season at Cal after transferring from Wisconsin, apparently will transfer again as he has entered the transfer portal.

Shaw will again be a grad transfer, and 2021 will be at his seventh collegiate year at the school to which he transfers. He redshirted as a true freshman at Wisconsin and missed an entire season because of an injury, giving him a sixth college season. And because the 2020 season did not count against any player's eligibility, he can play another season of college football. He will be 24 years old in March.

.

Shaw played in three of Cal's four games in 2020, he had 11 carries for 18 yards, an average of 1.6 yards per attempt. He also scored one touchdown, and did not have any receptions.

His best game at Cal came in the Bears' final game against Oregon, when Shaw had six carries for 14 yards and a touchdown.

He was fifth on the team in rushing, and fourth among running backs. The three running backs with more yardage -- Damien Moore, Marcel Dancy and Christopher Brown Jr. -- all are expected to be back at Cal in 2021.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Shaw is from Hoover, Alabama. He has played in 34 career games with two starts and has run for 956 yards and 11 touchdowns on 213 carries, while adding four receptions for 27 yards in five seasons for Wisconsin (2015-19) and Cal (2020).

Entering the transfer portal does not obligate the player to transfer, but in this case a transfer seems likely.

Cover photo of Bradrick Shaw (9) by Kelly L Cox, USA TODAY Sports

.

