Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

Cal Offensive Lineman Brandon Mello Enters Transfer Portal

He started two of the Golden Bears' four games at offensive tackle in 2020.
Author:
Publish date:

It seems rather late in the game for football players to be transferring, but Cal offensive lineman Brandon Mello, who was a starter in two of the Bears' four games in 2020, entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

Mello would have been entering his fourth season at Cal, including the 2018 season when he redshirted. He was likely to be a backup in 2021.

He was a starter at offensive tackle in last season's games against Oregon State and Stanford, taking the place of Jake Curhan, who was sidelined because of COVD-19 contact-tracing protocols. Mello also saw playing time in the opener against UCLA and was a backup at offensive tackle in 2019.

With Curhan now playing in the NFL, Mello moved up the depth chart and seemed to be competing for a starting spot. But Valentino Daltoso, a three-year starter on the offensive line, returned for a sixth season and was moved from guard to tackle. Daltoso is expected to be the starter at right tackle this season.

Mello spent the spring as a backup to left tackle Will Craig.

It meant Mello was likely to be a backup in 2021, although that has become an important role, because injuries have plagued Cal's offensive line in recent years. Mello himself was affected by injuries.

Daltoso and Craig are likely to be the Bears' starters at the two tackle positions in 2021, and the Golden Bears' starting offensive line might also include guards Matt Cindric and McKade Mettauer and center Mike Saffell.

However, the Bears were pleased with the depth they had up front, a necessary ingredient with so many players missing time with injuries.

Entering the transfer portal does not obligate a player to transfer.  Mello can still withdraw his name from the portal and stay at Cal, and at this late date that seems like a possibility unless he already has another school in mind.

.

Cover photo of Cal coach Justin Wilcox by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

justin wilcox stan szeto
Football

Cal Offensive Lineman Brandon Mello Enters Transfer Portal

NCAA president Mark Emmert
Football

Beginning Thursday, For the First Time, College Athletes Can Cash in on Their Celebrity

Jacob Young Indy Star
Basketball

Pac-12 Basketball Transfers: Big Names Moving In and Moving Out

max homa 4
Other Sports

Betting Odds for This Weekend's PGA Event in Detroit

Justin wilcox 3 darren yamashita
Football

Early Rankings of Pac-12 Recruiting Classes for 2022

zach Kline 4 Chelsea Rooker
Football

Zach Kline: From Elite Cal QB Recruit to Nashville Singer-Songwriter

New Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd
Basketball

Job 1 for Jason Kidd in Dallas: Get Things Right with Young Star Luka Doncic

Cal coach Justin Wilcox during the 2020 pandemic football season.
Football

Justin Wilcox's Rank Among the Nation's Coaches Remains Static