Cal Offensive Lineman Brandon Mello Enters Transfer Portal

It seems rather late in the game for football players to be transferring, but Cal offensive lineman Brandon Mello, who was a starter in two of the Bears' four games in 2020, entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

Mello would have been entering his fourth season at Cal, including the 2018 season when he redshirted. He was likely to be a backup in 2021.

He was a starter at offensive tackle in last season's games against Oregon State and Stanford, taking the place of Jake Curhan, who was sidelined because of COVD-19 contact-tracing protocols. Mello also saw playing time in the opener against UCLA and was a backup at offensive tackle in 2019.

With Curhan now playing in the NFL, Mello moved up the depth chart and seemed to be competing for a starting spot. But Valentino Daltoso, a three-year starter on the offensive line, returned for a sixth season and was moved from guard to tackle. Daltoso is expected to be the starter at right tackle this season.

Mello spent the spring as a backup to left tackle Will Craig.

It meant Mello was likely to be a backup in 2021, although that has become an important role, because injuries have plagued Cal's offensive line in recent years. Mello himself was affected by injuries.

Daltoso and Craig are likely to be the Bears' starters at the two tackle positions in 2021, and the Golden Bears' starting offensive line might also include guards Matt Cindric and McKade Mettauer and center Mike Saffell.

However, the Bears were pleased with the depth they had up front, a necessary ingredient with so many players missing time with injuries.

Entering the transfer portal does not obligate a player to transfer. Mello can still withdraw his name from the portal and stay at Cal, and at this late date that seems like a possibility unless he already has another school in mind.

