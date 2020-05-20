CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Garbers' Sibling Rivalry Poised to Move Onto Pac-12 Stage

Photo by Michael Voorhees

Jeff Faraudo

Ethan Garbers has gaudy high school stats and a scholarship to play football for the Washington Huskies next fall.

But big brother Chase still claims bragging rights.

“We’ve always been competitive towards each other,” Cal’s junior quarterback says about his younger brother. “Just about anything we do, it’s competitive. We actually just played basketball a little earlier and I beat him, like 11-3 or something.

“He thinks he can beat me, but I’ve still got the upper hand.”

Chase Garbers is established as Cal’s starting QB, having led the Bears to a bowl victory and assembled a record of 7-0 last season when he healthy enough to play more than half the game.

Ethan, rated as the No. 11 pro-style high school quarterback prospect in the country by 247Sports, will land in Seattle with an opportunity to compete for the starting job left open by the departure of Jacob Eason to the NFL.

Sophomore Jacob Sirmon, the nephew of Cal co-defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, is considered the front-runner for the starting position, although he has two career pass completions for minus-5 yards. Also in the mix is redshirt freshman Dylan Morris, who threw 99 career touchdown passes in high school while growing up in Puyallup, a half-hour south of Seattle.

Chase says his brother shouldn't be overlooked. “He has a pretty good shot to be successful there."

There is obvious sibling affection in Chase’s voice when he talks with pride about Ethan. The two are at home in Newport Beach this spring, playing one-on-one hoops and waiting out the coronavirus before heading off to their college destinations.

Clearly, big brother’s influence only extends so far. Ethan picked the Huskies over Cal and other recruiting suitors.

“He really liked U-Dub. He liked what they had going on there,” Chase said. “They’re a winning program so I can’t blame him for his decision. But I think he wanted to get away from big brother a little bit.”

If Ethan were to secure the No. 1 spot, the brothers could duel each other when UW visits Berkeley on Oct. 31 in a matchup that would leave parents Grant and Angelique with conflicting allegiances.

Ethan assembled a near-perfect senior season for Corona Del Mar, passing for 5,034 yards with 71 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He led the Sea Kings to a 16-0 record and the California state Division 1-A championship.

Chase Garbers also put together big numbers and won a state title at Corona Del Mar. His development at Cal accelerated this past fall to where he led the Bears to wins in their final three games, including a victory that snapped a nine-year drought vs. Stanford in the Big Game.

So how do Chase and Ethan Garbers stack up?

We gave Chase the chance to address the question:

Who is the better quarterback right now?

“I’d say me, of course. He’d probably say him.”

Who will be better five years from now?

“I will. I say that with complete confidence.”

The stronger arm?

“I think he does. He’s kind of got a natural cannon on him. He has to learn at the next level, in college, you can’t throw every pass 100 mph. At the same age, he probably has a stronger arm.”

Who is faster?

“I am. He’s slow.”

Who’s smarter?

“I am.”

Who’s better looking?

“Me. Definitely not him.”

Big brother has spoken.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Justin Wilcox Improves 17 Spots in Coach Rankings

CBSSports.com ranked all 65 coaches from Power 5 conference and Notre Dame, and Cal's coach fell right in the middle

Jake Curtis

by

Lamson1

Chase Garbers feeling confident about 2020 season

Most other Pac-12 teams will break in a new quarterback in 2020

Jeff Faraudo

John Elway always has been one of Chase Garbers' favorite quarterbacks

Chase Garbers tries to borrow from a variety of past and present quarterbacks

Jeff Faraudo

Matt Bradley likes where Cal basketball is headed

Cal forged a 6-3 Pac-12 record at home last season, won just once on the road

Jeff Faraudo

TCU and Alabama reportedly have had talks about a game on Sept. 5, if necessary

BYU and Hawaii currently are scheduled to face three Pac-12 foes apiece in 2020

Jeff Faraudo

Stony Brook Guard Makale Foreman Considers Transferring to Cal

Foreman has reduced his list to three schools, and Cal is one of them

Jake Curtis

What Does Governor Newsom's Announcement Mean for College Football?

Does the go-ahead for pro sports mean clearance for college sports is close behind?

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Michael Flowers Chooses South Alabama to Transfer

Western Michigan transfer had Cal among his four finalists

Jake Curtis

Aaron Rodgers Comments on Whether NFL Games Should Be Played

Former Cal star pulls out a lot of statistics, showing he is pretty well informed on the issue

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: TE Chinedu Udeogu Heads to Illinois as Grad Transfer

Udeogu had been a defensive player for most of his Cal career before getting switched to tight end in 2019

Jake Curtis