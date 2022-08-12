Skip to main content

Browns Sign Former Cal LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Ex-Golden Bears star won a four-player tryout to earn a spot on Cleveland's preseason roster
Former Cal linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk signed with the Cleveland Browns this week after showing the team what he could do in a tryout on Tuesday.

Kunaszyk, 25, is entering his fourth NFL season. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Washington Football Team (now Commanders) after playing his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers. Kunaszyk has appeared mostly on special teams in his three NFL seasons. In his 26 NFL games, he has been on the field as a member of the defense for just 19 plays in 26 career games.

The Browns had room for Kunaszyk after waiving rookie linebacker Silas Kelly with an injury designation.

Kunaszyk was one of four players twho had an official tryout, and the Browns opted to sign Kunaszyk over the other three -- linebacker Leon Jacobs, linebacker Omari Cobb and tight end Ethan Wolf.

It will still be a challenge for Kunaszyk to make the Browns' regular-season roster.

It's unclear whether Kunaszyk will get any playing time in Cleveland exhibition game against the Jaguars tonight (Friday).

Kunaszyk was an all-Pac-12 selection in his final season at Cal in 201, but he went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.  He was signed by the Carolina Panthers as a free agent and made the Panthers' regular-season roster.

He was on the field for seven defensive plays in 2019 for Carolina and played 12 defensive plays for Washington last season. He was waived by the Commonaders in May. Former Cal linebacker Ron Rivera was his head coach in both cases.

Cover photo of Jordan Kunaszyk by Paul Rutherford, USA TODAY Sports

