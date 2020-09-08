SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal Football: Cam Bynum Talks Up Bears' Inexperienced 2021 DBs

Jeff Faraudo

With cornerback Camryn Bynum’s defection to the NFL, only one starter from Cal’s 2019 defensive backfield is scheduled to return whenever the Bears begin their next season.

And that player, senior Elijah Hicks, has been moved to a new position, from corner to safety.

But Bynum is convinced the Bears’ secondary — the team’s strength the past two seasons — will remain effective.

“I just want to let them know they’re plenty capable to be the best in the country next year,” Bynum said. "Regardless of whether I stayed or not, there’s guys in that room that are super-good and are going to turn a lot of heads next year.

“I just want to let you all know that I’m proud of you guys,” he said, directing his comments directly to his former teammates, “and I believe in you all and I know you guys are going to go ball out without me.”

Bynum has particularly high hopes for redshirt sophomore Chigozie Anusiem, who got his first start against Illinois in the Redbox Bowl in place of Hicks, who had moved to safety for the first time. Anusiem came out of spring ball as one of Cal's projected starting corners.

“There’s a lot of guys in that room. But somebody who’s really good, standing out and working super-hard with me every day is Chigi,” Bynum said. “I guarantee you he’s going to be one of the best corners in the country these coming years.

“He puts in so much work, he’s super competitive and he’s been working his technique through me every day. He’s somebody I respect.”

Anusiem, whose named is pronounced CHIH-go-zay uh-NOO-see-um, is a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from La Habra in southern California. He played in 12 games last season, collecting 15 tackles and five pass breakups.

Redshirt junior Daniel Scott, with one career start, emerged from Cal’s limited spring workouts as a projected starter at safety. The other cornerback spot is up for grabs, but senior Josh Drayden, who has played in 39 games with six starts at either corner or nickel back, is the most experienced of the candidates.

“Overall, I think the whole DB corps next year is going to turn a lot of heads. I’m proud of them and I know they’re going to lead the team as we’ve always done,” Bynum said. “I’m super-excited for them.”

But while the Cal offense currently anticipates the return of every starter from the Redbox Bowl, the defense has a lot of holes to fill.

Bynum was the second member of that unit in recent weeks to depart, following defensive end Luc Bequette, who transferred to Boston College, where he expects to play a fall season.

Bynum and Bequette each were three-year starters.

The Bears already had lost three 2019 seniors to the NFL: safety Ashtyn Davis, cornerback Jaylinn Hawkins and linebacker Evan Weaver. Including Bynum and Bequette, those five started a combined 178 games in their Cal careers.

They were remarkable productive, too, with the staggering total of 1,040 career tackles between them. Weaver, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American, had 412 of those tackles. Hawkins had 10 career interceptions. Bynum has 27 pass breakups.

Now, instead of returning eight starters on that side of the line of scrimmage, only six are due back. The 2021 projected starting unit has a total of just 117 starts among 11 players.

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Collin Morikawa fades at the finish on the final day of the Tour Championship

Former Cal star slides from fourth to sixth place over the final five holes in Atlanta

Jeff Faraudo

Ex-Cal Star Evan Weaver Signs With Arizona Cardinals' Practice Squad

Former Cal linebacker one of three ex-Golden Bears to sign with NFL practice squads after being cut from 53-man rosters

Jake Curtis

Camryn Bynum benefited from experience of ex-teammates while making NFL call

Former teammates Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins provided advice and example

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Senior Water Polo Captain Nikos Delagrammatikas to Return Next Fall

NCAA ruled that college athletes scheduled to compete in the 2020-21 school year will not be charged a year of athletic eligibility, so Delagrammatikas can have another year of eligibility

Jake Curtis

Collin Morikawa birdies five of final seven holes to take fifth place into Monday's action

Seven birdies help former Cal star stay within two strokes of FedEx Cup second-place prize

Jeff Faraudo

Three-year starter Camryn Bynum opts for the NFL draft

Senior cornerback is the second defensive starter to opt out of a possible spring season

Jeff Faraudo

Cal football adapts to recruiting limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic

Recruits who cannot travel to Berkeley are able to make interactive virtual campus visits

Jeff Faraudo

After playing for Pappy Waldorf, Dr. John Najarian became a pioneer in organ transplantation

A famed transplant surgeon at the University of Minnesota, Dr. John Najarian dies at 92

Jeff Faraudo

Jets’ Ashtyn Davis Does Not Own a Car -- And Has No Plans to Get One

Rookie from Cal lives close to the Jets' training facility so he makes the 15-minute walk to work. This sounds like a guy who had to work his way up after being a walk-on at Cal

Jake Curtis

Evan Weaver, Jordan Kunaszyk Cut; Keenan Allen Signs 4-Year, $80 Million Extension

NFL teams get down to the 53-player limit with final cutdowns on Saturday. Patrick Laird sticks with Dolphins, and Cal's other two 2020 draft picks make regular-season rosters

Jake Curtis