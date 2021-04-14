T-Minus 2 Weeks Before NFL Draft and No Consensus on Cal's Camryn Bynum

Mock Drafts Not on the Same Page Regarding the Former Cal Cornerback

With the start of the NFL draft barely two weeks off, there still seems little consensus on what teams think about Camryn Bynum.

A four-year starter at cornerback for Cal, Bynum was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last fall but his name is all over the map in current NFL mock drafts:

— The Tuesday edition of the Walter Football mock draft projects Bynum being taken in the fourth round at No. 132 by the Cleveland Browns

— CBS Sports on April 8 predicted he will go in the fifth round at No. 165 to th Indianapolis Colts

— And the Sporting News, in its Tuesday mock, has Bynum being drafted in the sixth round at No. 199 by the Minnesota Vikings.

Three mock drafts, three different rounds.

It seems pretty likely Bynum will be drafted somewhere by someone. Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess who will pick him and at what point in the draft.

Walter Football projects Bynum as the 17th cornerback selected; the Sporting News and CBS both have him as the 21st corner picked.

Stanford’s Paulson Adebo and Washington’s Elijah Molden are the top two Pac-12 cornerbacks in the mix, according to the mock drafts.

Adebo will be chosen at No. 59 in the second round by Cleveland with Golden going to Philadelphia at No. 70 in the third round, according to the Sporting News. CBS flip-flops their positions, with Molden being taken at No. 43 in the second round by the 49ers with Adebo projected at No. 72 in the their round by Detroit.

Adebo will be drafted at No. 71 in the their round by Denver and Molden at No. 109 in the fourth round by Houston, according to Walter Football.

Meanwhile, Cal offensive tackle Jake Curhan will be taken at No. 164 in the fifth round by the Chicago Bears, Walter Football projects. But Curhan, who also has trained this offseason as a guard, is not included in either the Sporting News or CBS seven-round mock drafts.

The NFL draft will be held Thursday, April 29 through Saturday May 1.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo