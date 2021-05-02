Former Cal Star Camryn Bynum Embraces Move to Safety with Vikings

There will be more for Camryn Bynum to adjust to than the weather in his new home with the Minnesota Vikings. Bynum, a California kid his entire life, will soon head to Minneapolis, where winter temperatures have dropped as low as minus-30 degree on more than one occasion over the decades.

The former Cal star, taken by the Vikings in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, also will adapt to a new position on the field, moving from cornerback to safety.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said the coaching and scouting staffs drew on their successful experience with former Viking safety Anthony Harris, who came out of Virginia having playing both positions.

“Our coaches love to work with these type of kids who not only were athletic enough that if you got in a pinch they could go out to corner but they’re athletic enough and smart enough to do everything at the safety position that is required,” Spielman said. “So that’s why we did move him during our draft meetings from corner over to safety and felt we got great value there.”

Bynum is moving to safety because he does not have the top-end speed of many NFL cornerbacks. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds at Cal's Pro Day workout mid-March.

Spielman noted that Bynum, who started 42 games at corner for Cal, worked out some at safety during a week of practice leading to the Senior Bowl all-star game.

The Vikings liked what they saw, Speilman said. “Extremely intelligent kid. Very good football player.”

Bynum said the position switch came as no surprise to him because virtually every NFL team that interviewed him prior to the draft asked about his ability and willingness to play nickel or safey.

“That’s something I expected.” he said.

The time he spent practicing at safety during the Senior Bowl camp was especially helpful because his team was coached by the staff of the Miami Dolphins, including defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander.

Alexander went to Miami from Cal, where during his time coaching Bynum he apparently told him repeatedly that his future would ultimately be at safety.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic also projected Bynum at safety in his pre-draft analyses.

“Bynum checks boxes for his balanced movements, coverage awareness and run support skills (all skills that translate well to safety). He knows he isn’t the most athletically gifted player, but he doesn’t allow anyone to outwork him and his coaches praise his drive, leadership and smarts. Overall, Bynum doesn’t have ideal twitch or speed for outside work in the NFL, but his play recognition and football character are why he will stick in the NFL.”

Bynum is among six safeties on the Vikings’ current roster, including starters Harrison Smith and Xavier Woods.

Smith, 32, will play his 10th NFL season next fall, all with the Vikings. The former first-round pick out of Notre Dame was a first-team All-Pro selection and 2017 and is a five-time Pro Bowl pick.

He has started 129 of his 130 career games and has been a productive player. His 778 tackles are the third-most in franchise history by a defensive back and his 13 sacks are the most by a Vikings’ DB. He has 28 career interceptions.

“They drafted me as a safety, so I’ll be playing safety. I get to learn behind one of the best safeties in the league in Smith. I’m excited about that,” Bynum said. “Being able to go play a different position coming from corner, I think it’ll be a great transition for me.”

Woods is a fifth-year pro who signed with Minnesota this offseason after starting 48 games the past four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, including all 15 in 2020. The 25-year-old — originally a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech — has 238 carer tackles and five picks.

Bynum talks in the video below about being excited to learn from head coach Mike Zimmer, who has a reputation for being an elite defensive coach. The Vikings were top-10 in the NFL in fewest points allowed for five straight seasons through 2019 before slipping to No. 29 last fall.

Zimmer, beginning his eighth season as head coach in Minnesota, also is a former defensive coordinator with the Cowboys, Falcons and Bengals.

Cover photo of Camryn Bynum courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings

