Cal Is 2-0 But Justin Wilcox Says Bears 'Need to Improve Significantly'

Cal is 2-0 and disappointed.

That’s pretty much the feeling the Golden Bears have about their football team heading into Saturday’s game at Notre Dame, which is 0-2 but will provide Cal’s first significant test of the season.

“We played well enough to win, but not near where we’re capable of playing,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said Tuesday. “We need to improve significantly.”

It’s not one thing, but a little bit of everything that seems to be holding the Bears back.

Cal was a heavy favorite in both of its first two games against UC Davis, an FCS program, and UNLV, which went 2-10 last season and is picked to finish near the bottom of the Mountain West Conference this year. Despite playing both those games at home, the Bears did not overwhelm either opponent.

Cal started poorly against UC Davis, trailed 7-0 and led by 11 points after three quarters before posting a 37-13 win. Cal barely outgained the Aggies 415-387.

Cal was outstanding at the outset of the game against UNLV, but ultimately needed two big defensive stands late in the fourth quarter to hang on to a 20-14 victory.

After playing two allegedly overmatched opponents, the Bears rank third in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (13.5) but just seventh in total defense. Defense is presumed to be Cal's strength, and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon noted that the defense has come up with some big plays, but . . . . .

“But the effort and the tackling, those are the things that are gnawing at me right now,” he said. “We need to improve both of those things for us to be where I think we can be at.”

Surprisingly he cited effort as a shortcoming.

“The effort needs to be fanatical,” he said. “Effort is all about standards, and our standards are extremely high here.”

Cal did not score a lot of points in the first two games. Cal ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in both scoring (27.0 points per game) and total offense. The Bears' offense started poorly in the first game but got better as the game wore on, and the offense was outstanding at the beginning of the second game, but was less productive thereafter.

Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave admitted he would like more consistency out of his offense.

“We’re never pleased as coaches,” he said. “We’re always looking to be better and looking at ourselves. . . . We’re looking to take more strides this week since it’s Week 3.”

Maybe Cal just needs an opponent to push the Bears to better performances. That will come Saturday.

Mo Iosefa Is Back – Sort Of

Inside linebacker Mo Iosefa, who started 10 games for Cal last year but was left off the roster for the first two games this year for unexplained reasons, is back at practice, although it is uncertain whether he will play this week against Notre Dame. He was not listed as a starter at inside linebacker to begin this season, positions held by Jackson Sirmon and Femi Oladejo, but he would get significant playing time if he is ready to go.

Street, Starling Doubtful

Running back Chris Street and wide receiver Mason Starling missed the first two games with undisclosed injuries, and both are doubtful to play against Notre Dame on Saturday, although they have not been ruled out.

Cover photo of Justin Wilcox by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

