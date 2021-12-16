Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cal 2022 Football Schedule Announced; Bears Open Pac-12 Play Vs. Arizona

    Dates for all Pac-12 teams' games revealed. Cal plays Stanford on Nov. 19
    Author:

    Cal will play the same nine Pac-12 opponents it faced in 2021, and the Bears will open conference play against Arizona and close its regular season against UCLA.

    Cal will host Stanford on Nov. 19, but again it will not be the final game of the regular season. The Big Game was Cal's final regular-season game only twice since 2007, and the 2018 Big Game was the final game only because it was postponed from its original date because of smoke from wildfires.

    The 2022 Big Game will represent the 40th anniversary of "The Play," the five-lateral kickoff return for a touchdown that won the 1982 Big Game for Cal

    As was the case this past season, Cal will face USC, UCLA, Colorado and Arizona from the Pac-12 South and all five opponents in the Pac-12 North. The Bears again will not play Utah or Arizona State.

    Cal opens its season against UC Davis on Sept. 3, then hosts UNLV before playing Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 17. Cal begins its conference schedule the nest week against Arizona in Berkeley.

    Seven of Cal's 12 games will be played in Berkeley.

    The Bears' first 11 games are on Saturdays with the finale against UCLA scheduled for a Friday night.  Kickoff times for all games have yet to be determined.

    Here is Cal's 2022 football schedule:

    Saturday, Sept. 3 -- UC Davis at Berkeley

    Saturday, Sept. 10 -- UNLV at Berkeley

    Saturday, Sept. 17 -- Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana

    Saturday, Sept. 24 -- Arizona at Berkeley

    Saturday, Oct. 1 -- Washington State at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington

    Saturday, Oct. 8 -- BYE

    Read More

    Saturday, Oct. 15 -- Colorado at Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

    Saturday, Oct. 22 -- Washington at Berkeley

    Saturday, Oct. 29 -- Oregon at Berkeley

    Saturday, Nov. 5 -- USC at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

    Saturday, Nov. 12 -- Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon

    Saturday No. 19 -- Stanford at Berkeley

    Friday, Nov. 25 -- UCLA at Berkeley

    Here is the schedule for all Pac-12 teams:

    Pac-12 sked 2022

    .

    Cover photo by Kelley L. Cox, USA TODAY Sports

    .

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

    cal football 2 keeley L cox
    Football

    Cal 2022 Football Schedule Announced; Bears Open Pac-12 Play Vs. Arizona

    56 seconds ago
    Five quarterbacks on the 2021 Cal roster
    Football

    Cal's QB Question: A Veteran From the Transfer Portal or a Returning Freshman?

    20 minutes ago
    Elijah Hicks Stan Szeto 3
    Football

    PFF Names Cal S Elijah Hicks a Third-Team All-American

    55 minutes ago
    Chris Brooks Jayne Kamin-Oncea
    Football

    Cal Transfer RB Christopher Brooks Commits to Purdue

    15 hours ago
    justin wilcox stan szeto
    Football

    Cal’s Justin Wilcox Responds to Why He Turned Down Oregon Offer

    16 hours ago
    Wilcox - 2021 Signing Day
    Football

    Cal Football Signing Day: Bears Have 11 Newcomers But Dust Still Hasn't Settled

    16 hours ago
    Trent Ramsey 2
    Football

    Cal Surprise Signing: Four-Star OT Trent Ramsey

    20 hours ago
    Damonic Williams
    Football

    Keep Track if You Can: DT Prospect Damonic Williams Flips Once More - To TCU

    23 hours ago