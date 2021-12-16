Cal 2022 Football Schedule Announced; Bears Open Pac-12 Play Vs. Arizona

Cal will play the same nine Pac-12 opponents it faced in 2021, and the Bears will open conference play against Arizona and close its regular season against UCLA.

Cal will host Stanford on Nov. 19, but again it will not be the final game of the regular season. The Big Game was Cal's final regular-season game only twice since 2007, and the 2018 Big Game was the final game only because it was postponed from its original date because of smoke from wildfires.

The 2022 Big Game will represent the 40th anniversary of "The Play," the five-lateral kickoff return for a touchdown that won the 1982 Big Game for Cal

As was the case this past season, Cal will face USC, UCLA, Colorado and Arizona from the Pac-12 South and all five opponents in the Pac-12 North. The Bears again will not play Utah or Arizona State.

Cal opens its season against UC Davis on Sept. 3, then hosts UNLV before playing Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 17. Cal begins its conference schedule the nest week against Arizona in Berkeley.

Seven of Cal's 12 games will be played in Berkeley.

The Bears' first 11 games are on Saturdays with the finale against UCLA scheduled for a Friday night. Kickoff times for all games have yet to be determined.

Here is Cal's 2022 football schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 3 -- UC Davis at Berkeley

Saturday, Sept. 10 -- UNLV at Berkeley

Saturday, Sept. 17 -- Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana

Saturday, Sept. 24 -- Arizona at Berkeley

Saturday, Oct. 1 -- Washington State at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington

Saturday, Oct. 8 -- BYE

Saturday, Oct. 15 -- Colorado at Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 22 -- Washington at Berkeley

Saturday, Oct. 29 -- Oregon at Berkeley

Saturday, Nov. 5 -- USC at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Saturday, Nov. 12 -- Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon

Saturday No. 19 -- Stanford at Berkeley

Friday, Nov. 25 -- UCLA at Berkeley

Here is the schedule for all Pac-12 teams:

Cover photo by Kelley L. Cox, USA TODAY Sports

