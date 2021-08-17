With Less Than Three Weeks Until Opener, Justin Wilcox Says Cal Isn't Ready

With the Nevada opener looming on Sept. 4, Bears face an `urgency' to improve.

Two days after his team scrimmaged for the first time and less than three weeks before Cal opens its season against Nevada, coach Justin Wilcox acknowledged the Bears are not ready.

Wilcox stressed that he’s pleased with his players’ approach and attitude.

“Guys show up and work. . . . most people expect that, and we do, too,” Wilcox said. “We expect that but it doesn’t always happen that way. You get into camp and there’s some monotony that goes on with the schedule.

“You get sore and beat up a little bit and it’s harder to keep up that energy and focus each day. But I think our team, as a whole, does that really well.”

But effort doesn’t guarantee performance, and Wilcox said the team’s execution is not where it should be.

“The execution and the consistency of the execution — by position, by unit, offense, defense, special teams — needs to continue to improve. We’re not quite ready,” Wilcox said.

“The practice we had on Saturday, the scrimmage, the film showed us that. I think the players are aware of it. There’s an urgency to continue to improve.

“There’s not one group right now that’s where we need to be.”

Monday was the Bears’ ninth practice. They face the Wolf Pack at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4.

ROOM FOR EVERYONE: Cal has a deeper — and older — roster than most years with the return this season of seven super seniors, who received an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA due to COVID-19.

Even so, Wilcox said their presence will not eliminate the opportunities for freshmen who are good enough to make contributions.

“Playing time will be determined by practice and who can help us win,” he said. “Ultimately, regardless of their age, true freshman or super senior, whoever can help us win, we’re going to find a role for them on the field.”

Wilcox said freshmen, including wide receiver Mavin Anderson, tight ends Keleki Late and Jermaine Terry II and defensive lineman Derek Wilkins, have made favorable early impressions.

“It doesn’t mean these guys are ready to play but they have done some things in practice that are noticeable,” Wilcox said. “We’re not trying to judge them too soon.”

SAFFELL’S REPLACEMENT: The Bears suffered a setback shortly before camp opened when sixth-year senior Mike Saffell, the team’s returning starter at center, announced he was retiring for medical reasons.

Third-year sophomore Brian Driscoll, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound native of San Diego, has replaced Saffell and is doing a great job, according to senior tackle Valentino Daltoso.

“I think the absence of (Saffell) has left space for a lot of guys in the room, like Brian, like Will (Craig), like Matt Cindric, to step up and be more vocal and develop in that leadership role,” Daltoso said in the video above.

“And from a football perspective, I think Brian’s been great. He’s a wide dude — he’s great in the run game. And he’s really smart. So he’s on his stuff and great at communicating.”

