Cal Adds a Walk-On, S/WR Evan McLurkin, and Walk-Ons Have Helped Cal

Defensive back and wide receiver Evan McLurkin committed to Cal's football program on Monday via social media, although his announcement won't get much attention. That's because McLurkin, who recently graduated from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., will arrive this fall as a preferred walk-on (PWO).

But even though walk-ons don't have a scholarship when they join the program, they have been important in Cal's recent improvement.

Patrick Laird came to Cal as a walk-on, and he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a season at Cal and started four games for the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Ashtyn Davis also came to Cal as a walk-on, and he turned into a three-year starter who was taken in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Center Addison Ooms was a walk-on, but he made 36 consecutive starts while helping the Bears reach a bowl game in 2018.

Greg Thomas was Cal's place-kicker for two years, and he was a walk-on. So was linebacker Ben Hawk Schrider, who played a key role last season, and wide receiver Ricky Walker III, who was a starter in the 2019 season opener.

However, the most important example of what walk-ons have meant to Cal came on one play in the Bears' 15-14 upset of USC in 2018.

Cal led by a point when it faced fourth-and-1 at the USC 33-yard line with 2:02 remaining. The Trojans were out of timeouts.

On that play, Cal had five players on the field who came to college without an athletic scholarship -- Laird, Malik McMorris, Ooms, tight end Kyle Wells and guard Valentino Daltoso. USC, meanwhile, had the top-ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 each of the previous five years, according to 247Sports.

The Cal group wedged out a huge hole in the USC defensive line and Laird plowed ahead for 14 yards. It was a first down, and the game was over, ending the Bears' 14-game losing streak against USC.

The chances of McLurkin making a major impact are slim, but recent history suggests it's possible.

