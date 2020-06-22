CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Adds a Walk-On, S/WR Evan McLurkin, and Walk-Ons Have Helped Cal

Cal head coach Justin WilcoxPhoto by Justin Ford - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Defensive back and wide receiver Evan McLurkin committed to Cal's football program on Monday via social media, although his announcement won't get much attention. That's because McLurkin, who recently graduated from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., will arrive this fall as a preferred walk-on (PWO).

But even though walk-ons don't have a scholarship when they join the program, they have been important in Cal's recent improvement.

Patrick Laird came to Cal as a walk-on, and he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a season at Cal and started four games for the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Ashtyn Davis also came to Cal as a walk-on, and he turned into a three-year starter who was taken in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Center Addison Ooms was a walk-on, but he made 36 consecutive starts while helping the Bears reach a bowl game in 2018.

Greg Thomas was Cal's place-kicker for two years, and he was a walk-on. So was linebacker Ben Hawk Schrider, who played a key role last season, and wide receiver Ricky Walker III, who was a starter in the 2019 season opener.

However, the most important example of what walk-ons have meant to Cal came on one play in the Bears' 15-14 upset of USC in 2018.

Cal led by a point when it faced fourth-and-1 at the USC 33-yard line with 2:02 remaining. The Trojans were out of timeouts.

On that play, Cal had five players on the field who came to college without an athletic scholarship -- Laird, Malik McMorris, Ooms, tight end Kyle Wells and guard Valentino Daltoso. USC, meanwhile, had the top-ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 each of the previous five years, according to 247Sports. 

The Cal group wedged out a huge hole in the USC defensive line and Laird plowed ahead for 14 yards. It was a first down, and the game was over, ending the Bears' 14-game losing streak against USC.

The chances of McLurkin making a major impact are slim, but recent history suggests it's possible.

Click here for video and information on McLurkin.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Aaron Rodgers' Status as Elite QB Is Mysteriously Disappearing

Aaron Rodgers still has the highest career passer rating in history and took the Packers to the NFC title game last season, but he is being downgraded this year

Jake Curtis

by

Chachi2020

Cal Women's Basketball: Sara Anastasieska Enters Transfer Portal

Anastasieska would had to fight for playing time at Cal next season with the outstanding freshman class that is coming in

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Athlon Magazine Projects Bears Will Finish 9-3

Athlon magazine projects that only one Pac-12 team will have a better overall record than Cal

Jake Curtis

by

CALibunga1

Pappy's Boys have gathered to celebrate their old coach for 33 years

Pappy Waldorf's devoted former players will disband their group this fall

Jeff Faraudo

No other coach has taken Cal to three straight Rose Bowls

Mike White says he tried to borrow heavily from Pappy Waldorf

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Bears' 2020 Schedule Ranks as 4th-Toughest in Pac-12

CBSSports.com's strength-of-schedue formula makes Cal's season look challenging

Jake Curtis

Jeopardy! Contestants Display Humorous Lack of Football Knowledge

There is a reference to a former Cal player in the Jeopardy! sequel to the funny football failure

Jake Curtis

Is the 2020 college football season a sure thing?

We still have no clear picture of what a college football season could look like

Jeff Faraudo

by

napabear

Cal Football: Bears Hold a High Spot in This Quarterback U Ranking

Jared Goff, Davis Webb, Sonny Dykes are the reasons Cal has a high Quarterback U ranking

Jake Curtis

by

discdude9999

Jamal Adams' Trade Request May Affect Ashtyn Davis' Status With Jets

Ashtyn Davis would be next in line for a starting job if Jamal Adams is dealt. Adams is involved in contract dispute with the Jets and requested a trade

Jake Curtis