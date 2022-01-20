Cal Officially Announces the Addition of Three Football Transfers

Cal officially announced on Thursday what had been reported earlier -- that the Bears have added three transfers to their football roster for 2022: former Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer, ex-Utah defensive end Xavier Carlton and former Washington linebacker Jackson Sirmon.

All three started the 2022 spring semester at Cal this week and will be available to participate in spring football. Junior college transfer wide receiver Mason Starling (College of San Mateo) and true freshman running back Jaydn Ott have also begun taking classes in the spring term at Cal and will be available for spring ball.

"We are excited to add a trio of experienced Power 5 players to our football team," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement provided by the school. "All three are talented and will have an opportunity to step in right away and make an immediate impact. The transfer portal is an important tool in building rosters, and we are pleased to have been able to use it to bring Xavier, Jack and Jackson into our program."

Plummer probably will be Cal's starting quarterback next season, succeeding Chase Garbers, who declared for the 2022 NFL draft. Plummer, who was Purdue's starting quarterback at the start of the 2021 season before being replaced midway through the season, will compete with Kai Millner and Zach Johnson for the Bears' starting quarterback job. Ryan Glover, who started one game at quarterback for the Bears last season, is also still on the Cal roster with the intent of playing a sixth college season.

Jackson Sirmon, the son of Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, was a starter for the Huskies last season and is expected to step into a starting role for the Golden Bears at one of the inside linebacker spots.

Carlton started two games for Utah in 2021, and figures to have a shot at becoming a starter in the Bears' three-man front. Cal's two starting defensive ends in 2021 -- JH Tevis and Luc Bequette -- are no longer on the team. Bequette completed his sixth year of college ball in 2021, and Tevis transferred to Indiana.

The addition of the three transfers increases the size of Cal's 2022 recruiting class to 14.

Cal's 2022 roster may not be complete. Further additions to the 2022 recruiting class are expected through the transfer portal, as well as during the regular signing period that starts with National Signing Day on Feb. 2 and runs through Apr. 1, 2022.

