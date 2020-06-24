A Video Simulation of How Cal's Game at Arizona State Might Play Out

Cal's Nov. 7 game at Arizona State may be the most pivotal game of both teams' 2020 seasons.

It is the 10th game of the year for Cal and the ninth for the Sun Devils. And as we look ahead--assuming there is a college football season--both teams should know by that point whether they are still in contention for a Pac-12 title. Preseason projections suggest ASU and Cal could be contenders in their respective divisions if things fall their way. And this game may determine whether either team stays in title contention.

That is why 247Sports.com ranked this contest No. 20 on its list of the top 20 games nationwide in 2020.

To provide a clue as to how this game might go, 247Sports.com offered a video simulation of the game, which can be viewed below.

Of course, this simulation cannot include injuries that could occur in the preceding games or unexpected weather conditions.

Here is what 247Sports.com said about the game, taking an Arizona State perspective primarily:

Arizona State is my surprise pick to win the Pac-12 South but to do so they have to knock off the most experienced team in the conference in November. The Sun Devils return phenom Jayden Daniels at quarterback after a tremendous freshman season with nearly 3,000 yards and 17 touchdowns against two picks. Former NFL coach Marvin Lewis is no longer a special assistant and is now the co-defensive coordinator.

Herm Edwards had much of us laughing for appearing to bring a spoon to #ForksUp country when he was hired two years ago, but no one is laughing now. He has rebuilt the Sun Devils into a contender with tough-as-nails coaching and fantastic game-day adjustments. His team lost only one game by more than 10 points last season. This game figures to be a defensive battle, especially with Cal returning seven starters from the conference's top defense.

Actually Cal was fourth in the Pac-12 in total defense last season, but that's nitpicking.

Will Cal's defense be able to handle Daniels' passing and running, and can Cal quarterback Chase Garbers create enough of a passing threat to give Christopher Brown Jr. room to run.

Cal should have its remade secondary settled by the 10th game, and the Bears can only hope Garbers will stay healthy until the late stages of the season.

Arizona State beat Cal 24-17 last year in Berkeley as Garbers left the game with an broke collarbone late in the second quarter and did not return. Both teams finished 8-5 overall and 4-5 in the conference.

Here is the game simulation for ASU-Cal:

